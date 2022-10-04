Read full article on original website
Oregon State Drops Match To Huskies
SEATTLE – Oregon State fell in straight sets (25-19, 25-16, 25-11) to No. 16 Washington on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mychael Vernon was the only Beaver in double-figures offensively, finishing the night with 11 kills. Vernon got the match started with three-straight kills, however the Beaver offense...
Beavers To Compete At 15-Team Illini Women’s Invitational
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's golf team returns to action Monday and Tuesday at the Illini Women's Invitational in Medinah, Ill. FIELD (15): Oregon State, Alabama, Auburn, East Tennessee State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, San Jose State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech. COURSE: The...
Beavers Fall to Buffs
BOULDER, Colo. – Two unanswered goals by Maddie Tetz and McKenna Martinez were not enough to bring Oregon State back for a result against Colorado. Oregon State dropped their Pac-12 road opener by a 3-2 margin to the Buffaloes at Prentup Field on Thursday afternoon. The hosts (7-3-3, 1-2-1...
Beavers and Bears Draw at Lorenz
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team battled California to a 1-1 draw Thursday evening at Lorenz Field. Dante Williams scored the Beavers lone goal of the contest, a first-half marker which was his third goal of the season. Overall, Oregon State led the shot count 22-6 and held a 10-2 advantage on corner kicks.
Beavs Back on the Road
CORVALLIS, Ore. – For the first time in nearly a month, the Oregon State women's soccer team will ready themselves for a match away from the comforts of Paul Lorenz Field. Pac-12 tilts opposite Colorado and Utah additionally mark the first road conference competitions of the 2022 campaign for Lauren Sinacola's squad.
Prochaska to Oversee Player Development
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Shelly Prochaska will now oversee Softball Player Development, as announced by head coach Laura Berg. "We are excited to have Shelly a part of our program," said Berg. "She's an alumna of the program knows how special Oregon State is. Her experience and knowledge will help our program tremendously."
Three Beavers Advance To MLB’s Postseason
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Steven Kwan, Drew Rasmussen and Matt Boyd have advanced to the MLB Postseason with their respective clubs and will start play in the Wild Card rounds on Friday. Kwan, who lettered for the Beavers from 2016-18, and Rasmussen, who pitched at OSU from 2015-17, will square...
