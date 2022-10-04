Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Apply Filters In Windows 11/10 Games With GeForce Experience
All games include at least a few display settings with which to configure graphics. However, such settings are usually limited to adjusting the graphical quality. In-game graphics tabs don’t include options for applying filters that change the visual appearance of their games. GeForce Experience is gaming optimization software you...
techunwrapped.com
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
thebiochronicle.com
Top Web Services of Windows Hosting Plans 2022
Windows Hosting is one of the web services hosted on servers running Microsoft Windows Server. If you’ve had a lot of success with Windows on desktop computers and would like to continue using it, this option may be the best. Supporters of Windows Hosting plans will tell you that it is one of the most straightforward web hosting products to work with and expand your site’s functionality.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem heading to GeForce Now with ray tracing
Nvidia revealed that A Plague Tale: Requiem is heading to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service on the same day it releases on other platforms. The best part about the game’s expansion to the service is that it will support ray tracing. The company said in a blog post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
Windows 11 22H2 has problems with Remote Desktop, Microsoft has confirmed it
Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 22H2, the latest update to that operating system, is giving major problems with Remote Desktop, a feature that is very important for many professionals, and that makes life a little easier for administrators and IT experts. Despite the fact that Microsoft subjected Windows 11...
Xbox Adds A Massive Backwards Compatibility Update For Series X/S
The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Windows 11 version 22H2: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's big 2022 OS update
Microsoft is now shipping its first big update to Windows 11, known as the 2022 Update and version 22H2, this next release continues the vision that was first introduced with Windows 11 last year. Here's everything you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
I bought a new laptop and it was impossible to install Windows: this is how I did it
When we go to buy a new computer we can choose two options. The first one is to buy it with Windows installed and activated, which allows us to save time, and the second is to do it without an operating system, allowing us to save a lot of money and use the difference, for example, to improve the hardware. Installing an operating system on Windows is relatively easy, just create an installation USB, plug it in and boot up your PC, everything should be automatic. However, there are times when this is not the case, as we will see.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Your PC Games on Your Mobile Device
PC gaming has long been the staple for powerful performance; easy-to-upgrade components and continual improvements to technology mean many gamers prefer PC gaming to console gaming. On the flip side of this, gaming on portable or handheld devices has struggled to reach the same level of performance. While advances have been made with the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, they still do not perform on the same level.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are faster in Linux with Spectre V2 mitigations enabled
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Linux / Unix Security Software. Last week, Michael Larabel from Phoronix revealed that the new AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" processors, while still in need to have some software mitigations enabled, were also "surprisingly faster for the most part leaving the relevant mitigations enabled." Back then, the processor tested to draw such conclusions was the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. This week, he is back to confirm his initial findings by testing the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X.
Digital Trends
The Windows 11 2022 Update could slow down file transfers by 40%
Microsoft has acknowledged a new issue regarding computers running the Windows 11 2022 Update (or version 22H2). The problem may cause performance degradation when copying large multi-GB files by up to 40%. “There is a performance regression in 22H2 when copying larger files from a remote computer down to a...
techunwrapped.com
The classic Quake now with 2022 graphics, how did they do it?
The versions of classic games generated through Ray Tracing in its entirety are a good way to show the benefits of this technology. These are not simple patches on existing games, but completely redone versions in which from the first to the last pixel are not generated at any time through rasterization. Well, after seeing things like Quake 2, Minecraft and Portal, now it’s your turn to the first Quake with Ray Tracing and the announcement to a version of Half-Life.
The NVIDIA RTX 4090 is literally bigger than an Xbox Series S
The NVIDIA RTX 4090 is a beast, and also beastly in size.
techunwrapped.com
Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news
The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
ZDNet
Why can't I get Windows 11 22H2 yet?
Microsoft made its latest feature update rollup, Windows 11 22H2, available to "seekers" on Sept. 20, two weeks ago today. Yet a number of customers who proactively have tried to download the update have found no joy. Based on its own telemetry data, Microsoft puts "safeguard holds" on certain PC...
techunwrapped.com
Computer or console, what is really more expensive?
It is no secret that consoles have always cost less in apparent price than computers, however, that is partly a myth that has been perpetuated over time, especially today. That is why we are going to explain to you the reason why a PC is not more expensive than a video game system and why you should opt for the first. Why isn’t a computer more expensive than a console?
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
techunwrapped.com
Intel or AMD? Choose the processor that you like the most, and save up to 80 Euros
On the one hand, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, which is based on the Zen3 architecture and has a total of 6 cores. You may not be convinced by this option, well, you have the Intel Core i5-10400F, which also has 6 cores and has the graphics disabled.
Comments / 0