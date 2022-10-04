Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Idaho State Police investigating fatal car versus pedestrian crash in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — A 23-year-old man from Newport was hospitalized after he reportedly struck three people with his car in Oldtown, Idaho. The incident killed a female juvenile and hospitalized her grandmother and another male juvenile. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the incident occurred on Friday at approximately...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho State Police investigate after vehicle strikes 3, kills 1 in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho – The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening on Highway 41 in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The three pedestrians included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren. Her...
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
KHQ Right Now
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandmother and grandson injured, granddaughter dead after being struck by SUV while walking along road
A walk along a North Idaho road turned tragic on Friday for a grandmother and her two grandchildren when they were struck by an SUV. The 4:50 p.m. collision in Oldtown, a small North Idaho community along the Washington border, left a juvenile female dead at the scene and a juvenile male in critical condition, Idaho State Police said. The children's 50-year-old grandmother was also injured when struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV but no information on her condition has been provided by authorities. ...
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
bonnersferryherald.com
Carter Country changes locations
BONNERS FERRY — Carter Country, which features everything from feed and pet supplies to hardware and gardening supplies has changed locations. However, the new facility is only about 100 yards south of its previous location on U.S. 95. Owner Charlie Carter told the Bonners Ferry Herald that the new...
Comments / 0