Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Wellness Wednesday: Importance of regular eye exams
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking care of your eyes and getting regular exams is something many people don’t make a priority. But doctors say regular checks should be done yearly. When it comes to eye exams, doctors recommend starting them as early as 6-12 months old. Dr. Josh...
KSNB Local4
Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services
The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 15 hours ago.
KSNB Local4
Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
York News-Times
159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu
YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Grand Island volleyball sweeps Bellevue East in Pink Out
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior volleyball hosted Bellevue East Thursday in what the program labeled a Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Islanders won in a sweep, 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
KSNB Local4
Pet blessing happening in Hastings
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
KSNB Local4
Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens to trial court for August shootings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teenagers connected to a number of recent shootings are headed to trial court. A judge Thursday transferred Keean Flores, 17, to trial court on eight felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted assault on a police officer, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender. The judge dismissed six other charges against Flores. He is being held at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
KSNB Local4
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings
The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 22 hours ago.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
KSNB Local4
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
Comments / 0