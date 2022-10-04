ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Woman accused of restraining, choking and cutting Tinder date

By Sarah Ferguson, Brett Yager
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zo1PX_0iM1iSPr00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an inaccurate quote from police.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KXRM ) — Arrest papers say a 22-year-old woman tied up a man she met on Tinder inside her Colorado Springs apartment for hours, while she apparently stabbed, choked, and threatened to kill him.

WARNING: Descriptions of violence, some graphic details .

The suspect, Lauren Dooley, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28, after officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East Cache La Poudre Street.

Around 5:45 p.m. that day, officers began investigating an unknown call that included the voices of a man and woman. The operator apparently heard the 21-year-old victim say that he was bleeding all over the bed, and telling someone “because you cut me” and “you’re going to kill me.”

>>Police find victim restrained for over five hours, suspect arrested

When police arrived, those living at the apartment complex told officers that “there was a naked male in the parking lot that needed help.” Officers then found the victim who was naked and appeared to be bleeding from a cut on his left arm.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was backing away from Dooley, “who appeared to have blood smeared on her arms and hands.” The victim said that Dooley “tied him up and cut him.” Dooley was then arrested and after being read her Miranda Rights refused to speak with officers.

The victim explained that he had met Dooley on Tinder and agreed to go over to her apartment. The two then sat on Dooley’s couch and talked for a bit, before Dooley took off his clothing and performed a sexual act on him.

Dooley then used duct tape to bind the victim’s wrists and ankles together, and while the victim found it odd, he consented at the time, according to arrest papers. However, when Dooley took out a kitchen knife and demanded he go to her bedroom, the victim “no longer consented to staying at the residence.”

Fearing Dooley would harm him, the victim obeyed and got into her bed. Dooley then climbed on top of him and used the knife to cut his left shoulder. Dooley then used her hands to apparently choke the victim for 20 seconds, followed by a belt, which she tightened around the victim’s neck for another 20 seconds, making it difficult to breathe.

Dooley became upset that the victim “was bleeding all over her bed, so she told him to get in the bathtub.” Dooley then ordered food from a food delivery app and allegedly told the victim when the delivery driver arrived, “If you scream or say anything I’ll kill you.”

Read the full arrest affidavit here. Download

After eating, Dooley got into bed with the victim and pulled a blanket over him. The victim noticed the knife under the blanket near his feet, and when Dooley fell asleep he used the knife to cut himself free. As the victim was getting his keys and phone, he bumped into a table and woke Dooley up. He then ran to the parking lot for help.

When officers searched the apartment, they found the knife near the bed, along with several “blood-soaked rags and blood all over the bathtub.”

How many Denver police shooting suspects have been unarmed?

According to arrest papers, Dooley is now facing several felony charges including; kidnapping, two counts of assault, menacing and false imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 18

Catherine Andres
1d ago

personally I think it's better to meet someone through a friend because I know at least a little bit of their background and secondly when you start texting each other and you start talking to each other on the phone you really get to know each other so I think it's always best to slow down take your time everybody's in a hurry.. adopt a dog. it's unconditional love and that's what rescues do.

Reply
2
Related
9NEWS

$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case

DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Denver Police#Violent Crime#Tinder Date
OutThere Colorado

Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

$750,000 firetruck gets stolen in Boulder during late night call for help

According to officials, Boulder Police Department responded to the report of someone stealing one of the local firetrucks on the night of October 2. Boulder Fire-Rescue was responding to a medical call in the area of Pennsylvania and Broadway at the time when their truck started to roll down the street. A firefighter was able to jump into the truck before it got far, pulling the emergency brake. Firefighters then detained the suspected firetruck thief until officers arrived at the scene. ...
9NEWS

Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy