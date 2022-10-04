ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield-Greene County WIC extends benefits for fruits and vegetables

 2 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield- Greene County WIC has increased fruit and vegetable benefits for families.

Previously, those eligible would be able to spend between $9-11 per month on fruits and vegetables through the WIC program.

Now, $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants have been allotted.

Those eligible will receive a text message from the Springfield-Greene County WIC within the next several days.

Local WIC offices can be found here:

  • Springfield WIC Office inside Jordan Valley – 440 E Tampa St, Springfield, Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Republic WIC Office – 554 E Harrison St, Republic, Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Missouri Career Center – 2900 E Sunshine St, Springfield, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Renew United Methodist – 304 S Farmer Rd, Willard, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Westside Public Health Center – 660 S Scenic, Springfield, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – 220 W Republic Rd, Springfield, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • O’Reilly Center for Hope – 1518 E Dale, Springfield, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
