ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

Open Cockpit Day returns to Castle Air Museum this weekend

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7RJA_0iM1hsCq00

ATWATER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Castle Air Museum in Atwater will be hosting an Open Cockpit Day this weekend.

The event will kick off at the Castle Air Museum at 5050 Santa Fe Drive on Saturday, October 8.

Open Cockpit Day will start at 9:00 a.m and run through 4:00 p.m.

During the event, visitors will be able to check out dozens of the museum’s 80 vintage military aircraft that will be open for viewing.

This year’s event will also feature the new F-18 Hornet Blue Angels aircraft and an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth aircraft.

There will also be a kid’s zone, and a flight simulator set up at the event.

For $10 more, visitors will also be able to see a former presidential aircraft.

For more information about the event, check out the museum’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Rancheria’s New Casino And Resort Construction On Schedule

Jamestown, CA — Wednesday was a significant milestone in the construction of a new casino and resort off Highway 108 near Jamestown. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria, along with the General Contractor Suffolk, took part in a “topping off ceremony.” It is the ceremonial process of placing the final beam during construction. It was signed by members of the crew and tribal elders.
JAMESTOWN, CA
sierranewsonline.com

29th Annual Oakhurst Fall Festival Starts This Friday!

OAKHURST — The Oakhurst Fall Festival provides something for everyone with thrilling midway rides for all ages, character meet ‘n greets, Jedi Academy, face painting. and local music scheduled throughout the event. There will also be local vendors, food trucks, wine and beer tasting, plus new events being...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk at Tesoro Viejo

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – The American Heart Association will be hosting the Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, October 8, at Tesoro Viejo in Madera to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. Presented by Tesoro Viejo, the annual Heart and Stroke Walk will include a 5K run, […]
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert Manzanita and Rd 426 Bass Lake

BASS LAKE–A residential structure with a threat to the vegetation has been reported near Manzanita Drive and Road 426 in the Bass Lake area. Ground and structure crews are battling the fire at this time. Upon arrival, fire crews found a structure fully involved in fire with no extension into the vegetation but continued air crews to the area to watch for spots in the vegetation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
BASS LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atwater, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Community mourns the loss of Merced family with vigil

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of people in Merced of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered at the Bob Hart Square on Main Street to light candles, bow their heads, and say a prayer for the young family who lost their lives after they were kidnapped from their business on Monday morning.  The community has […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockpit#The Castle Air Museum#Nexstar Media Inc
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert Mariposa Highway 140 and Mt Bullion Cutoff

MARIPOSA–A vegetation fire has been reported in the Mariposa area near Highway 140 and Mt Bullion Cutoff Road. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. We will update this article as more information is available. This is the Squirrel Fire. Authorities are reporting the fire...
MIDPINES, CA
ABC10

Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
MODESTO, CA
freightwaves.com

California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

RAW: Merced family kidnapped from business

Surveillance video taken at a vehicle storage business in Merced shows a man in a hoodie and a medical mask walking two brothers out of a portable and then going back inside to get the mother and the baby. The family was found dead two days later.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Crash on Southbound SR-99 and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto

On October 4, 2022, a big rig crash occurred on southbound SR-99 in the Modesto area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place shortly before 7:50 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 near the North Briggsmore Avenue onramp, officials said. Details on the Big Rig Crash on...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy