Box Office: ‘Smile’ Wiping Out ‘Lyle, Crocodile’ and ‘Amsterdam’ With $17M-Plus Second Weekend

Paramount is grinning widely this weekend as its creepy pic, Smile, continues to stay atop the chart in its sophomore outing with a projected gross of $16.8 million from 3,659 theaters. That would be a decline of just 26 percent, one of the best holds of all time for the horror genre. Smile earned $5.4 million on Friday from 3,659 theaters, more than enough to come in ahead of Sony’s new family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, earned $3.5 million Friday from 4,350 locations. Sony is anticipating a $12 million to $13 million weekend, but rivals have it at $11 million or...
Inside ‘Frasier’ Co-Creator David Lee’s Modernist Palm Springs Home Renovation

While Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier, which just received a series order, has the full blessing of original show creator David Lee, it will not be front of mind. Lee — who started Frasier alongside Peter Casey and the late David Angell, his colleagues in Grub Street Productions — is not involved; it’s being reimagined by star Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions, CBS Studios and scribes Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frasier' Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+Why 'Frasier' Co-Creator Pledged $5M to Save Palm Springs' Plaza TheatreBox Office: 'Smile' Wiping Out 'Lyle, Crocodile' and 'Amsterdam' With $17M-Plus Second Weekend “My writing...
