Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County
Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
Wappingers Falls Once Banned Anyone from Long Island From Buying a House?
If you spend time scrolling through social media as I do, you already know that sometimes it can lead to you going down a "rabbit hole" trying to find information on or about something you've noticed while scrolling. If it hasn't happened to you yet, consider yourself lucky...LOL. It happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month
I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news today but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul is campaigning...
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?
Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV
The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want to Buy a Business In Catskill, New York Hot Spot
I am the type of person who drives down the road, sees an old building, and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not...I do have trouble using a hammer. The truth is, it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Hudson Valley Talent Wanted for Short Film in Millbrook
Have you always wanted to be in the movies? Do you feel that acting is your calling? There are more opportunities than ever these days in the Hudson Valley. There are loads of films and television shows being filmed here in the Hudson Valley, and I’m always seeing casting calls for actors, extras, and crews. But maybe you're only ready to dip your toes into the water.
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found
We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials. On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess...
newyorkupstate.com
Pumpkin patch in Upstate NY voted fifth best in the United States
Kerhonkson, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect place to pick your future jack-o’-lantern in Upstate New York?. Kelder’s Farm, a Catskills farmstead with a cornucopia of U-pick crops, has been rated the fifth-best pumpkin patch in America. The farm — which happens to be home to the world’s largest garden gnome — was picked by readers who voted in a yearly national poll by USA Today’s 10Best.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0