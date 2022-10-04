ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

101.5 WPDH

5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County

Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month

I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Talent Wanted for Short Film in Millbrook

Have you always wanted to be in the movies? Do you feel that acting is your calling? There are more opportunities than ever these days in the Hudson Valley. There are loads of films and television shows being filmed here in the Hudson Valley, and I’m always seeing casting calls for actors, extras, and crews. But maybe you're only ready to dip your toes into the water.
MILLBROOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County

If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Pumpkin patch in Upstate NY voted fifth best in the United States

Kerhonkson, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect place to pick your future jack-o’-lantern in Upstate New York?. Kelder’s Farm, a Catskills farmstead with a cornucopia of U-pick crops, has been rated the fifth-best pumpkin patch in America. The farm — which happens to be home to the world’s largest garden gnome — was picked by readers who voted in a yearly national poll by USA Today’s 10Best.
KERHONKSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

