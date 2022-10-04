ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Business Insider

Supreme Court's liberal justices defend the Voting Rights Act in a major case that could weaken minority voting power

The Supreme Court's liberal justices expressed support for the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday. The case concerns Alabama's redrawn congressional map, which a group of Black voters says diluted their voting power. The court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of Alabama's "race-neutrality" The Supreme Court's Democratic-appointed justices on Tuesday defended the...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
CBS 42

Alabama lawmakers react to Supreme Court hearings over district lines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday the Supreme Court heard arguments in the in Merrill v. Milligan case that questions whether Alabama’s new congressional map is constitutional. More Alabama law makers are sharing their thoughts on the redistricting maps in Alabama. Those in favor of changing district lines, argue the new congressional map hinders voting power […]
CBS Philly

Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.A look at some of the cases the court has already agreed to hear. The justices are expected to decide each of the cases before taking a...
AFP

US Supreme Court to consider Black voting rights case

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday is considering a redistricting proposal in the state of Alabama that is accused of diminishing the influence of African American voters.  The stakes are particularly high in this state, where African Americans vote mostly Democratic, while white voters mostly support Republicans. 
KBUR

State’s attorney argues Iowa Supreme Court has authority to let six-week abortion ban take effect

Des Moines, IA- An attorney for the State of Iowa is asking the state Supreme Court to allow a ban on most abortions to take effect. Radio Iowa reports that four years ago, Governor Reynolds approved a bill to ban abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy, a so-called fetal heartbeat law. Abortion rights advocates immediately sued and a district court judge issued an order that has prevented the law from taking effect.
CBS 58

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Congressional districts that a federal court panel said were unconstitutional because they dilute representation for Black voters in Alabama are nevertheless being used for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them. The high court hears arguments in the case on Tuesday. The...
