Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
‘Give kids back their park’: Neighbors distraught after Orchard Avenue Park closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Those living in the neighborhoods near Orchard Avenue Park say they were blindsided after the park was shut down. People are saying it’s being torn down without any warning. “It’s joy. It was joy,” said Mary Ann Sanders, who lives near the park. “Everyday was...
FOX 28 Spokane
Homeless man cleans up Spokane streets to honor mother’s memory
SPOKANE, Wash. – “I just wanted to turn my life around, because after my mom passed away, I felt like I wasn’t doing the most trying to make her proud.”. 27-year-old Zachary Hutsell has been homeless since he was 16. That’s when his mother broke her leg, leading her to lose her job and their house.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inlander.com
Expand your dining horizons with special tasting menus, classes, dinner shows and more
Remember that time you were dining out and surprised by your server singing "Happy Birthday" and carrying a cake? Special moments like that are built into today's culinary industry. When it comes to creating an elevated culinary experience, for example, few places excel like the COEUR D'ALENE RESORT. In addition...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Today's Ghastly Groaner
What do you call a chicken that can count her own eggs?. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
inlander.com
Candle in the Woods immerses guests in a welcoming, gourmet taste of the Inland Northwest
From the moment you step in the door at Candle in the Woods, you're made to feel right at home as someone hands you a drink — in my case, sommelier Noelle Loparco holds out a glass of sangria — and tells you to go mingle with the other guests "out back."
Spokane senior softball group returns from national championship in Las Vegas
SPOKANE, Wash. — A pitch, a hit, and runners running to home are some of the things you might see on Tuesday mornings at Franklin Park. They like to call themselves a league of their own. The 65-year old and older league meets at Franklin Park to play softball...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to end Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope. According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for “the abatement of...
KHQ Right Now
Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
tinyliving.com
Cottage by VIVA Collectiv
Designed by VIVA Collectiv and built by TimberTech LLC for a client in Spokane, Washington, The Cottage is a 198-square-foot tiny house on wheels with a pop-out living room wall. This pop-out provides extra space between the dining table and couch. The exterior is covered with gray shingles with white...
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga University Center for the Study of Hate Announces Eva Lassman award winners
SPOKANE, Wash. – Travis McAdam, a Montana-based activist, and Muslims for Community Action and Support (MCAS), received this year’s Eva Lassman “Take Action Against Hate” Awards given by the Gonzaga University Center for the Study of Hate. McAdam, the director of Combating White Nationalism and Defending...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
Comments / 0