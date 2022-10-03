Read full article on original website
Art Thompson named director of North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota has a new leader when it comes to workforce safety and insurance. Governor Doug Burgum has appointed Art Thompson will step in as director of North Dakota WSI, effective November 1st. “We are excited to welcome Art back to Team ND; early in his career...
Fargo Red Cross volunteer helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida
(Fargo, ND) -- A volunteer with the Red Cross in Fargo is down in South Florida helping with relief and recovery following Hurricane Ian. "We have found some neighborhoods in Sarasota that still don't have their power back on after a week and so they really do need some food and they need drinking water," said Fergus Falls resident Patty Lindholm.
What Would A New Hop Mean To Local Minnesota Brewers-WAG-10-6-22
We sit down with Joshua Havill. A University of Minnesota Graduate Student in the Department of Plant Pathology. Joshua is working on bring a new hop variety to the Upper Midwest that suits our more humid Climate. What would this mean to local brewers in the Upper Midwest? Join us to find out!
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
Report shows North Dakota drivers are most polite
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report indicates that North Dakota has the least aggressive drivers in the nation. A survey conducted by Forbes Advisors asked drivers to identify the state with the most confrontational drivers. Utah topped the list, followed by Missouri, Colorado, and Oklahoma. The study revealed that more...
10-06-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:10 - Michele Gee Director of North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Economic Assistance talks to Bonnie and friends about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and how it can help low income homes with energy this winter. If you would like to apply for assistance you can apply at www.hhs.nd.gov/liheap. Anyone looking for help with other services or housing help can go to www.applyforhelp.nd.gov.
Bighorn license applications hit record in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Applications for big horn sheep hunting licenses are at record levels this year. North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is giving out five once-in-a-lifetime licenses for the upcoming season. The number amounts to one for every 49-hundred who applied. The Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation...
Minnesota AG Ellison suing Fleet Farm for allegedly selling firearms to "straw purchasers"
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wednesday against Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers, aiding and abetting criminals, and contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota. Ellison says as gun trafficking and crimes in which guns were used in Minnesota surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fleet Farm "repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers".
North Dakota teaming up for development of Regional Hydrogen Hub
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is teaming up with nearby states for the development of a regional hydrogen hub. Governor Doug Burgum announced the initiative Wednesday, which is intended to help meet the nation's clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs. “By bringing together our expertise in agriculture and energy production,...
US Steel celebrates Minnesota investment as United Steelworkers picket
(Keewatin, MN) -- US Steel is investing 150 million dollars in Minnesota. State leaders and US Steel executives visited Keewatin Wednesday to promote the latest investment into Keetac. As leaders celebrated inside the facility, United Steelworkers Union members protested outside as contract negotiations with the company drag on. USW reps...
Report: Economic outlook good for North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report shows signs of growth in North Dakota's economy. The latest quarterly assessment from North Dakota State University shows increasing wages and salaries, a low unemployment rate, and a growing labor force. The report also indicates that the outlook for economic production and tax collections is strong.
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
Fleet Farm responds to firearms lawsuit filed by Minnesota AG Keith Ellison
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: Fleet Farm representative Jon Austin has provided a written statement to WDAY Radio Now in response to a firearms related lawsuit announced Wednesday by Minnestoa Attorney General Keith Ellison. "We strongly disagree with the Attorney General’s lawsuit. We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote...
Burgum leading trade delegation in Japan
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is leading a trade delegation to Japan. The 35-member delegation includes officials various state departments, North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota, and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring. Representatives from about a dozen state companies are also part of the group. “Japan is an...
Anti-marijuana advocate says North Dakota's Measure 2 would bring increased crime and booming black market
(Fargo,ND) -- A group against the legalization of marijuana in North Dakota is speaking out against Measure 2. "The industry will be able to advertise marijuana products. Our kids will definitely get that message loud and clear. We're seeing that in Colorado, we're seeing that in other states where we've seen a 25 percent increase in youth addiction to marijuana since legalization in every state that's legalized marijuana in this country," said Luke Nifaratos, Executive Vice President for Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
North Dakota District 44 Representative Josh Boschee looks to prioritize childcare assistance and K-12 education if re-elected
(Fargo, ND) -- A current District 44 representative is looking to earn your vote in the upcoming General Election. Josh Boschee has represented District 44 for the past 10 years, and is running again due to redistricting halfway through his current term. Boschee says he is excited to bring solution to issues like childcare and K-12 education, topics which the candidate says are high on his constituents' priority list.
Minnesota schools working together to address nursing shortage
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota schools are working together to address the state's nursing shortage. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State announced Tuesday that they are launching the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity. The coalition's goal is to make nursing education more successful and innovative while keeping costs...
North Dakota companies, co-op getting over $47 million in High-Speed Internet funding
(Bismarck, ND) -- Three North Dakota companies and a cooperative are set to get more than $47 million in loans and grants to increase high-speed internet access for rural residents, businesses, farms, and schools. The money is being provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency and its...
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Director urges for more public funding
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing to push for state funding to upgrade trails, campgrounds, fish hatcheries, and parks. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen published an op-ed yesterday focused on the agency's Get Out MORE proposal. The DNR requested the funding last session, but lawmakers adjourned without resolving the issue. Strommen says without the funding, outdoor recreation in the state could suffer.
Burgum receives dozens of proposals for reducing red tape
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is considering dozens of proposals from North Dakotans for cutting back on inefficient government practices. The governor's office has been collecting suggests from agencies and the public on ways to cut red tape since August. Some complaints included requests to simplify the process for...
