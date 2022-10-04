Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Possible Serial Killer Tied to Stockton, Oakland Homicides
Northern California authorities are on the hunt for a possible serial killer following the shooting deaths of six people in Stockton and Oakland dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in the two cities, which are about 70 miles apart, police said. Here's...
NBC Bay Area
Rape Reported at Stanford University
Stanford University is warning the community about a rape that happened on campus. The university said a woman was working in her office around 12:30 p.m. Friday when a man came in. The victim told officials that the man grabbed her, dragged her to the basement of the building and...
NBC Bay Area
4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead in Antioch
A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
NBC Bay Area
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
NBC Bay Area
Car Back Into Convenience Store, Drive Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she backed her car into a Petaluma neighborhood convenience store Friday night, causing significant damage, police said. The woman backed into Adobe Beverage and Deli at 1410 South McDowell Boulevard around 8 p.m., according to police. The collision...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Councilmembers Hope to Extend Use of License Plate Readers Amid Recent Crime
As Oaklanders continue to demand action to end a wave of violence in the city councilmembers are hoping license plate readers can help solve and maybe even deter more crimes. “We need to leverage every technology and resources that’s available to address this unchecked lawlessness and rising violence,” said Oakland councilmember Treva Reid.
NBC Bay Area
Women's March Returns to the Bay Area
The Women's March returns to the Bay Area Saturday. Marches across the nation are happening today including several in Bay Area cities such as Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Pacifica and San Francisco. Here's a list of events:. Oakland - City Hall 10 a.m. Berkeley - UC Berkeley...
NBC Bay Area
Gas Main Break Has Been Secured in Menlo Park: Police
The gas main break in the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park has been secured, police said Saturday afternoon. Police had issued an advisory at 3:59 p.m. announcing the gas leak. The leak has now been secured, according to police, who said they were advised by Pacific Gas & Electric that the gas main break is secured.
NBC Bay Area
Despite the Fog, Crowds Attend SF Fleet Week Activities
The fog disrupted a bit of the highly anticipated Blue Angels air show in San Francisco Saturday as Fleet Week continues over the weekend. Despite the fog, the air show was highlight of the week for many people. The pilots did that in fantastic fashion, soaring above the Bay and...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui tortilla chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper chips sold in an individual package, and...
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco
Fleet Week continues this weekend in San Francisco with a highly anticipated air show. The show will also feature the famous Blue Angels known for their thrilling stunts and tight formations. Watch a livestream of the Saturday performance starting at around 12:15 p.m. in the video player above. Note you...
NBC Bay Area
Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas
In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
NBC Bay Area
Planning a Rooftop Blue Angels Watch Party in San Francisco? Here's Safety Tips From Firefighters
The highly anticipated Blue Angels thrilling performances during Fleet Week in San Francisco have many scouting locations in the city to get a good view of the action. San Francisco fire officials is asking people to be careful about some of the spots they are considering. "I've scouted an area...
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town
Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
NBC Bay Area
Legendary Bay Area Radio Station KGO 810 Goes Off the Air Ahead of Format Change
It was a stunning moment for Bay Area radio fans Thursday as legendary talk radio station KGO 810 went silent abruptly. They posted a message on Twitter, saying that "after 80 years, it was time to make a change." “No one anticipated it and it happened literally at the last...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Voters to Get Chance to Change City Government Via Measure X
Oakland voters will have the chance next month to vote on term limits for city councilmembers, among several other changes to city government. If passed, Measure X on the November ballot would prohibit councilmembers from serving more than three consecutive terms. The measure will pass if a simple majority vote in favor of it.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the Peninsula
A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Peninsula Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.3 miles north of Pacifica and 3.6 miles south-southwest of Daly City, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
NBC Bay Area
Primate Researcher Jane Goodall Visits the Oakland Zoo
World famous primate researcher Jane Goodall made a rare visit to one of her favorite zoos Thursday. The 88-year-old legend spent her day at the Oakland Zoo sharing her story with several hundred school children before chatting with the chimpanzees. “Right from the beginning I was fascinated by animals,” said...
NBC Bay Area
Two Bay Area Men Aim to Get Students of Color Invested in Science
Two longtime friends are putting their heads together to make a difference. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Diversity Leader Kevin Nichols loves the Bay Area. That’s why he is investing in it and he’s doing that by reaching out to Black and Brown students and introducing them to science.
