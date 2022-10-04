ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

NBC Bay Area

Rape Reported at Stanford University

Stanford University is warning the community about a rape that happened on campus. The university said a woman was working in her office around 12:30 p.m. Friday when a man came in. The victim told officials that the man grabbed her, dragged her to the basement of the building and...
STANFORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead in Antioch

A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose

A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Car Back Into Convenience Store, Drive Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she backed her car into a Petaluma neighborhood convenience store Friday night, causing significant damage, police said. The woman backed into Adobe Beverage and Deli at 1410 South McDowell Boulevard around 8 p.m., according to police. The collision...
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Councilmembers Hope to Extend Use of License Plate Readers Amid Recent Crime

As Oaklanders continue to demand action to end a wave of violence in the city councilmembers are hoping license plate readers can help solve and maybe even deter more crimes. “We need to leverage every technology and resources that’s available to address this unchecked lawlessness and rising violence,” said Oakland councilmember Treva Reid.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Women's March Returns to the Bay Area

The Women's March returns to the Bay Area Saturday. Marches across the nation are happening today including several in Bay Area cities such as Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Pacifica and San Francisco. Here's a list of events:. Oakland - City Hall 10 a.m. Berkeley - UC Berkeley...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gas Main Break Has Been Secured in Menlo Park: Police

The gas main break in the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park has been secured, police said Saturday afternoon. Police had issued an advisory at 3:59 p.m. announcing the gas leak. The leak has now been secured, according to police, who said they were advised by Pacific Gas & Electric that the gas main break is secured.
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Despite the Fog, Crowds Attend SF Fleet Week Activities

The fog disrupted a bit of the highly anticipated Blue Angels air show in San Francisco Saturday as Fleet Week continues over the weekend. Despite the fog, the air show was highlight of the week for many people. The pilots did that in fantastic fashion, soaring above the Bay and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco

Fleet Week continues this weekend in San Francisco with a highly anticipated air show. The show will also feature the famous Blue Angels known for their thrilling stunts and tight formations. Watch a livestream of the Saturday performance starting at around 12:15 p.m. in the video player above. Note you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas

In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town

Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Voters to Get Chance to Change City Government Via Measure X

Oakland voters will have the chance next month to vote on term limits for city councilmembers, among several other changes to city government. If passed, Measure X on the November ballot would prohibit councilmembers from serving more than three consecutive terms. The measure will pass if a simple majority vote in favor of it.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the Peninsula

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Peninsula Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.3 miles north of Pacifica and 3.6 miles south-southwest of Daly City, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
PACIFICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Primate Researcher Jane Goodall Visits the Oakland Zoo

World famous primate researcher Jane Goodall made a rare visit to one of her favorite zoos Thursday. The 88-year-old legend spent her day at the Oakland Zoo sharing her story with several hundred school children before chatting with the chimpanzees. “Right from the beginning I was fascinated by animals,” said...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two Bay Area Men Aim to Get Students of Color Invested in Science

Two longtime friends are putting their heads together to make a difference. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Diversity Leader Kevin Nichols loves the Bay Area. That’s why he is investing in it and he’s doing that by reaching out to Black and Brown students and introducing them to science.
STANFORD, CA

