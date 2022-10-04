Read full article on original website
Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?
Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Brother of man suspected in killing of kidnapped California family arrested
The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and killings of four family members in California's Central Valley has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
KTVU FOX 2
Man faces murder charge in botched robbery of Oakland Brinks armored truck
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested a man this week in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored Brinks truck last month. The incident from Sept. 23, at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, left one person dead and two people injured. Trevon Johnson, 27, of Vallejo, has been charged...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
californiaexaminer.net
Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘num’
Salvador Debudey Jr. was hunting for food when he was ambushed and killed by a man police believe to be a serial murderer in Stockton, California. On August 11th, the murder happened outside a flower store that was owned by Debudey’s uncle. According to William Debudey, Debudey, a burgeoning musician and artist better known to his friends and family as Sal, had gone by the house the day before to say hello.
EXCLUSIVE: Shots fired in daytime carjacking attempt at San Francisco shopping plaza
Video shows one of the two suspects fire multiple rounds at the blue Honda sedan. The news of the incident came as a shock to many who eat and shop at the popular, family-friendly shopping plaza.
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
NBC Bay Area
4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
internationaltechnology.com
California man charged with hate crimes for attacking Hindu women wearing saree
Santa Clara (California) [US], October 8 (ANI): A California-based man, with criminal records, was charged with hate crimes after he allegedly attacked 14 Hindu women of Indian descent, during a two-month crime spree that started in June, ABC7 reported on Wednesday. According to the officials, East Palo Alto resident, Lathan...
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Wheelchair-bound man arrested in Oakland shooting claims self defense
OAKLAND - A wheelchair-bound suspect was arrested Wednesday for killing another person in Oakland on Monday, police said Friday.Kahalil Attiba, 30, of Oakland, was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of killing 60-year-old Louis Truehill of Oakland in the city's 100th slaying of the year.Attiba allegedly has been previously convicted of at least one felony, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which on Thursday filed charges against Attiba for allegedly killing Truehill.Court documents allege that Truehill and Attiba had an argument over money one of them owed for drugs. Attiba told police he shot Truehill in self-defense, according to court documents.Truehill was shot in West Oakland in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.Attiba allegedly shot the lower part of Truehill's body before Truehill tried to take the gun from Attiba, who fired more rounds, court documents said.Witnesses told police officers that Attiba allegedly shot Truehill, according to court documents.According to county jail records, a court date has not yet been set for Attiba.
Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
