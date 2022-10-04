ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Newberg volleyball falls to Sherwood, slips in league title hunt

By Tanner Russ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4kT7_0iM1TKm400 Tigers find themselves without star middle blocker Sophie Gregoire-Salagean, battling Bowmen with new-look offense

There were league title implications when the Newberg High volleyball team and visiting Sherwood clashed on Monday. The Tigers trailed the league-leading Bowmen by a half game going into the contest and looked to even things up at the top of the Pacific Conference.

Unfortunately for the home team, Sherwood showed up firing on all cylinders and earned a 3-0 sweep to cement themselves at the top of the conference. Newberg now finds itself 6-2 in league and 11-8 overall.

Part of the outcome was due to the Tigers missing the talents of 6-foot 3-inch senior outside hitter Sophie Gregoire-Salagean, in addition to a pair of other crucial parts of the rotation. Gregoire-Salagean collided with teammate Kara Richman over the weekend at the Westview Tournament, resulting a concussion for the former and a knee injury for the latter. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uy8S_0iM1TKm400

Neither has a clearcut timeline for their return to the court but Newberg coach Thomas Salness acknowledged that their absences, while impactful, were ultimately something the team would have to compete through.

"It is what it is, injuries happen, it's unavoidable, you just have to roll with the punches, and show up and play ball," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iM1TKm400

While Newberg ultimately lost 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-20), the score line could have been much worse. The Tigers started the first set in a 13-2 deficit, but ultimately battled back to within four by the set's end. Newberg trailed throughout most of the second set, but in the third set the team battled out ahead before ultimately succumbing to a strong Sherwood attack.

Parts of Newberg's rearranged offense came from senior rightside hitter Audrey Duckworth, who was shifted to the left of the net, and sophomore outside hitter Esther Muthiah. Both came up big at crucial moments in the three sets, stalling Sherwood momentum to get side outs. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CNig_0iM1TKm400

For Salness, the rough start in the first set was just about the girls adjusting to their new roles on the court.

"I think part of it was we weren't sure if those two girls were going to be out, so we had to put in a whole different lineup that we've never used before," he said. "Girls are standing next to girls they haven't really stood next to and played next to, there were players playing different positions. I had one of my players, Kendra who's a sophomore, play middle. She's never played middle before.

"It took them a second to gel and find the confidence and realize, 'Hey we just need to show up and play ball. Once they calmed down from the 'we're scared or nervous' and realized they could play volleyball, we've been doing this for years, they got into a rhythm. Once they got over the initial weirdness, they were ready to rock and roll."

Now two games back against Sherwood, Newberg sits squarely in second place in the Pacific Conference. The team continues its second round of league play when they travel to Liberty on Wednesday. Newberg beat the Falcons 3-1 in the first go-around on Sept. 13. Sherwood (11-3) meanwhile is scheduled to host Glencoe (4-9) the same day.

Hillsboro News-Times

Man shot, injured in Hillsboro's Tanasbourne neighborhood

UPDATE: Three teens were arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery, Hillsboro police said.A man was injured in a Hillsboro shooting that investigators believe may have involved at least four other people on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 106th Avenue, between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road in the Tanasbourne neighborhood of Hillsboro, at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers reportedly found the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in...
HILLSBORO, OR
salkeiz.k12.or.us

No School Days

Leslie Lions, this is a friendly reminder that we have no school days coming up to plan accordingly. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Leslie will be closed for the day to allow staff to participate in a required training. This non-student contact day will affect only Salem-Keizer schools listed below. Because we meet the required instructional hours, your student will not have to make up that day:
SALEM, OR
hereisoregon.com

Portland ranked as the country’s best foodie city

Portland is the overall best food city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub. To compile the ranking, WalletHub looked at 180 U.S. cities and measured them by affordability, number of restaurants per capita, accessibility of gourmet and specialty foods, craft beers, wineries and more. The study also looked at the mix of dining options available – the ratio of full-service restaurants to fast food – as well as the number of food trucks and food festivals per capita.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

A to Z Wineworks sells to Washington winery giant

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates purchases the Newberg winery for an undisclosed price in September The largest winery in the Northwest significantly expanded its presence last month with the acquisition of a major player in the Yamhill County wine scene. Newberg's A to Z Wineworks and its subsidiary Rex Hill were purchased by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in September, adding to a portfolio that includes the 2006 purchase of Dundee's Erath Winery. It is the first major acquisition for Ste. Michelle since it was purchased by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion in July 2021. "Erath and A...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
