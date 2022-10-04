ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Honeybees at work in hives on CollegeTowne rooftop

READING, Pa. — Alvernia University is adding to the buzz in downtown Reading. The university has partnered with Uncle B's Honey Company to place four honeybee hives on the roof of Reading CollegeTowne's John R. Post Center on Penn Street. Students will be able to track, manage and sell...
READING, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks County leaders recognized at PA Latino Convention Gala

Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT resumes environmental reviews for I-78 Lenhartsville bridge replacement project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that it has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3). A Categorical Exclusion (CE) Reevaluation is being prepared for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project to evaluate and...
LENHARTSVILLE, PA
Berks Weekly

Early Beginnings in Reading celebrates achieving Keystone STAR 4 status

Local elected officials and community leaders celebrated Early Beginnings achieving Keystone Star 4 status, the highest level in Pennsylvania’s Keystone Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System Friday morning in Reading. Early Beginnings is the first Hispanic, family-owned child care center in Reading to earn Pennsylvania’s highest quality rating.
READING, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Public Works Announces Leaf Collection Schedule

Public Works Crews will begin picking up leaves curbside in various areas throughout the city starting Monday, October 17, 2022. Loose leaves will not be picked up before the starting date. Please do not put grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris under or in the loose leaf piles....
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

