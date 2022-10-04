Read full article on original website
Olivet and RACC announce ‘Blue Door to RACC’ scholarship program
Olivet Boys & Girls Club has partnered with Reading Area Community College to pilot a workforce training program for Olivet Team members. The goal of the program is to continue to strengthen the Club’s ability to serve youth and families in addition to building a workforce pipeline and the future career potential of Team members.
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Coatesville football team.Image via Coatesville Area School District. Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche.
Volunteer delivery drivers needed for Berks County Meals on Wheels program
Join Meals on Wheels as a Volunteer Delivery Driver this Fall and deliver nutrition to those in need in our local communities. You will harvest a wealth of personal satisfaction as you enrich your life and make a difference in someone else’s life with each delivery!. The organization is...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Honeybees at work in hives on CollegeTowne rooftop
READING, Pa. — Alvernia University is adding to the buzz in downtown Reading. The university has partnered with Uncle B's Honey Company to place four honeybee hives on the roof of Reading CollegeTowne's John R. Post Center on Penn Street. Students will be able to track, manage and sell...
Reading Police and local churches team up for ‘National Faith & Blue Weekend’
The Reading Police Department, in partnership with the Police Chaplains, invite the City of Reading community to participate in National Faith & Blue weekend, with a special event at City Park on Sunday, October 9 from 1-4pm. The event will include food, music, and activities for all ages. The outdoor...
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. When Natanya Sortland of Charlestown Township lost her sight in 2014, she felt lost. Today, she...
Reading invests nearly $3 million in community groups to fight violence
Many other cities across the commonwealth are not dedicating federal money to non-profit organizations. Seleda Simmons is used to making things happen, even when the money isn’t there. Simmons said her two-year old nonprofit has put its energy into the community rather than obtaining grants. And whenever her group...
WGAL
School board member gets behind wheel to help with school bus driver shortage in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Driving a school bus is an important job, but school districts and bus companies have been plagued by shortages. A nontraditional driver answered the call in the School District of Lancaster. "It's sort of my second career if you will. I retired and became a...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
Berks County leaders recognized at PA Latino Convention Gala
Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
CBS News
Coatesville Area High School football game canceled due to threats that were ruled credible
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Chester County high school football game has been canceled due to a number of online threats that were ruled credible, school officials announced. The game was scheduled between the Coatesville Area High School and Downington West High School for Friday night. Earlier in the day,...
Reading Public Library hosting ‘When there were witches’ interactive program
Archivist Mickey DiCarmillo will present an interactive inquiry into the interrogations of suspected witches in Salem, 1692, on Saturday, October 22 at 1:30pm. Thie program, perfect for the season, is being held at Reading Public Library’s Main library, 100 South 5th Street. DiCarmillo will tell the story through archival...
Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
New interactive exhibit ‘American Adventure’ opens at the Reading Public Museum
The Reading Public Museum has announced a new exhibition for the fall: American Adventure, which will be on view from October 8, 2022 through January 14, 2023. The interactive exhibition puts visitors into the shoes of the original colonists. This realistic role-play adventure presents one great challenge: To survive for one year.
PennDOT resumes environmental reviews for I-78 Lenhartsville bridge replacement project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that it has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3). A Categorical Exclusion (CE) Reevaluation is being prepared for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project to evaluate and...
Early Beginnings in Reading celebrates achieving Keystone STAR 4 status
Local elected officials and community leaders celebrated Early Beginnings achieving Keystone Star 4 status, the highest level in Pennsylvania’s Keystone Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System Friday morning in Reading. Early Beginnings is the first Hispanic, family-owned child care center in Reading to earn Pennsylvania’s highest quality rating.
bctv.org
City of Reading Public Works Announces Leaf Collection Schedule
Public Works Crews will begin picking up leaves curbside in various areas throughout the city starting Monday, October 17, 2022. Loose leaves will not be picked up before the starting date. Please do not put grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris under or in the loose leaf piles....
