The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling

The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market, but the temperature is coming down. The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated. While still robust, the headline number marks the second consecutive month of falling totals. That,...
Opinion: The Fed doesn't have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession

Opinion by Gad Levanon for CNN Business Perspectives. To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal.
10 Fastest-growing jobs in education

For lovers of learning, pursuing a career in education remains highly appealing. While every town has at least one school needing teachers, the job possibilities within the field stretch far beyond the standard grade-school subjects. To discover the fastest-growing jobs in education, HeyTutor analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment...
What Is Threat Assessment?

Originally Posted On: https://www.vtsc.one/blog/what-is-threat-assessment/. Did you know that there are over 600,000 new businesses started in the United States every year? More often than not, though, many of these companies fail within the first few years. As you might guess, maintaining success as a business owner requires you to plan...
