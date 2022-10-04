Read full article on original website
The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling
The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market, but the temperature is coming down. The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated. While still robust, the headline number marks the second consecutive month of falling totals. That,...
Opinion: The Fed doesn't have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession
Opinion by Gad Levanon for CNN Business Perspectives. To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal.
10 Fastest-growing jobs in education
For lovers of learning, pursuing a career in education remains highly appealing. While every town has at least one school needing teachers, the job possibilities within the field stretch far beyond the standard grade-school subjects. To discover the fastest-growing jobs in education, HeyTutor analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment...
Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to WSJ, Labor Department says
ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday. A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late 2020. The Labor Department's...
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley calls for OPEC collusion crackdown after production cut
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday called for punishing OPEC for its production cut by passing legislation that would hold foreign oil producers accountable for colluding to fix prices. Grassley, a longtime backer of so-called NOPEC legislation, announced in a statement obtained first by CNN that he plans to file...
What Is Threat Assessment?
Originally Posted On: https://www.vtsc.one/blog/what-is-threat-assessment/. Did you know that there are over 600,000 new businesses started in the United States every year? More often than not, though, many of these companies fail within the first few years. As you might guess, maintaining success as a business owner requires you to plan...
