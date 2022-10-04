Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
Related
funcheap.com
YAY Comics Artists Reception w/ Real Live Cartoonists (SF)
The Cartoon Art Museum welcomes Nidhi Chanani (Jukebox, First Second), Corey Peterschmidt (Amelia Erroway: Castaway Commander, Scholastic Books), Dana Simpson (Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Andrews McMeel Publishing), and Judd Winick (Hilo, Penguin Random House) for the YAY Comics! Artist Reception! Real Live Cartoonists! on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5-7pm.
funcheap.com
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
funcheap.com
Bernal Chess Club (SF)
Join us for an afternoon of casual chess in the outdoor back patio at Progressive Grounds. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one. Please buy something to eat, drink, or take home for later. Let’s make sure Progressive Grounds feels our appreciation and looks forward to having us back!
funcheap.com
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Art Visit with Cee Cee in Her Oakland Studio
Meet Amanda and Michal in North Oakland for an interactive look at Cee Cee’s latest paintings. Please RSVP and we will email you the exact address. Cee Cee’s artwork is partially aimed at sex positivity and the de-stigmatization of sex work. She donates a portion of her profits to organizations that help improve the lives of current and former sex workers. Her models are usually folks within this community.
funcheap.com
“Green Botanica” 2nd Annual SF Fashion Showcase (Fort Mason)
Welcome to the 2nd Annual SF Fashion. This year we are captivating the trendiest sustainable brands and designers where you get to experience 2 fashion shows in one night! Get ready for a night of music, fashion, aerialists, cocktails, immersive art and tradeshow. Our Flower for a Cause auction will be going towards art school scholarships for emerging artists.
funcheap.com
Social: Plant Swap (Sunset Branch Library)
Meet in our outdoor patio for a Plant Swap. Bring a plant, take a plant, bring your seedlings, divisions or cuttings to swap with other gardeners. All types of plants are welcome: succulents, house plants, flowers, ground covers or wild grasses. Bring cuttings, starts, bulbs or full-sized plants. Please label your plants prior to bringing them to the swap!
funcheap.com
SF’s 154th Italian Heritage Parade 2022
The San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade is proud to announce its return to the streets of San Francisco on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Last year, the Italian Heritage Parade was the first major parade to take place in the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and this year the parade once again expects to host vibrant crowds coinciding with San Francisco Fleet Week.
RELATED PEOPLE
funcheap.com
SF’s “Legal Abortion Nationwide Now” March & Rally (Union Square)
We march for the 10-year-old little girl who was raped… then forced to travel to get an abortion because she was 3 days past the 6 week cut-off of a “heartbeat bill.”. We march for women like Mahsa Amini who are beaten by the morality police in Iran for showing a lock of their hair.
funcheap.com
San Francisco’s Redwood Room + Almanac Beer Oktoberfest Takeover
The Redwood Room, the recently redesigned art-deco inspired, high-end bar located in The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel launched a new limited-time menu in partnership with San Francisco Bay Almanac Beer Co. to celebrate Oktoberfest. Almanac, which has a reputation for its wide selection of beers brewed in rich authentic German barley, is inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty. In celebration of the tradition of Munich’s famous annual Oktoberfest, the Redwood Room presents the following Almanac Beer lineup available exclusively for the month of October:
funcheap.com
Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)
Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
“Cougars on the Loose” Comedy Night at Hangar 1 Distillery (Alameda)
The ridiculously funny pack of cougars from the Cougar Comedy Collection are hosting a comedy show at our distillery, with Candy Shaw, Karin Babbitt, Nicole Tran, Lalita Dee, and Susan Maletta, hosted by alpha mama Priya Guyadeen. Get your tickets for a night of big laughs, delicious cocktails, and gorgeous...
funcheap.com
AfroComicCon International Film Festival 2022 (Oakland)
AfroComicCon International Film Festival Award Ceremony. AfroComicCon Int. Film Festival is returning in person with an exciting program for this year’s Award Ceremony. This event is FREE and for all ages. Cosplay is highly encouraged. Our two-day event is an innovative, exciting, new interactive comic convention that combines, art,...
funcheap.com
Autumn Story Time with Artist Sophie Diao (SF Botanical Garden)
Join Google Doodle artist, author, and illustrator Sophie Diao for a fun afternoon of books, drawing, and crafts for kids and families. A book reading of “I Am the Wind” and a drawing demo by Sophie will start the afternoon, followed by a book signing and arts & crafts.
funcheap.com
MRCF Atlas Cafe
The 7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival is bringing over 100 comics from al over the US together for 1 week of shows in the Bay Area!. The 7th MRCF 2022 starts Sunday Oct 9th at 1pm for the opening show outside at Atlas Cafe. Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
“Into View: Bernice Bing” Opening Day at Asian Art Museum (SF)
Discover the life and career of modern artist Bernice “Bingo” Bing (1936–1998), a San Francisco original. Into View: Bernice Bing reveals the evolution of Bing’s remarkable practice and shows how her perseverance as a queer Asian American woman fueled her achievements as a catalyst in the Bay Area cultural scene.
funcheap.com
Lower Haight Cleanup
Come help the Lower Haight Merchants and Neighbors Association clean up in the Lower Haight. Meet at The Page (298 Divisadero St). Bring comfy clothes, water, and sunscreen. Gloves, trash bags, pickers, brooms, and vests will be provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/416350/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
funcheap.com
MRCF at The Bar on Dolores
The 7th MRCF comes to the outer Mission at The BAR on Dolores. Laugh with over 100 visiting comics from all over the US!. The coolest bar in the outer Mission, The BAR on Dolores is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows. Cheap drinks; great times and the most friendly Bartender in SF!
funcheap.com
Litquake 2022: SF’s Literature Festival w/ 100 Events + 350 Authors (Oct. 6-22)
Litquake 2022: SF’s Literature Festival w/ 100 Events + 350 Authors (Oct. 6-22) San Francisco’s literary festival with author events, poets, activists and performers – 350+ authors at nearly 100 events, with many of the events being free. 2022 Update – San Francisco’s annual literary festival is...
Comments / 0