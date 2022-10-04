ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebels Rise in Week 5 Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

Ole Miss' exciting home win over Kentucky had an impact on their standing in the staff's weekly rankings.

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Kentucky Wildcats and moved up one spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 5’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies , Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (5-0, 1-0) beat the Wildcats, 22-19, in their SEC opener. With the win, the Rebels moved from No. 5 to No. 4 this week.

Ole Miss is preparing to travel to Vanderbilt in SEC play next Saturday. Game time is set for 3 p.m. central.

The Alabama Crimson Tide received three first-place votes and the Georgia Bulldogs received two first-place votes, allowing the Tide to leapfrog the Bulldogs by one point.

Week 4 SEC results included South Carolina beating South Carolina State, 50-10; Georgia beating Missouri, 26-22; Alabama beating Arkansas, 49-26; Ole Miss beating Kentucky 22-19; Mississippi State beating Texas A&M, 42-24; LSU beating Auburn, 21-17; and Florida beating Eastern Washington, 52-17.

The Week 6 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games include No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State and Missouri at Florida. Auburn is at No. 2 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. South Carolina is at No. 13 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. and Texas A&M is at No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 5 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (5-0, 2-0) (3) — 68 points (Last week: 2)

2. Georgia (5-0, 2-0) (2) — 67 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) — 59 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0) — 56 points (Last week: 5)

5. Kentucky (4-1, 1-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) — 43 points (Last week: 10)

7. LSU (4-1, 2-0) — 36 points (Last week: 8)

T8. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

T8. Florida (3-2, 0-2) — 33 points (Last week: 9)

10. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) — 28 points (Last week: 6)

11. Missouri (2-3, 0-2) — 19 points (Last week: 14)

12. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) — 16 points (Last week: 12)

13. Auburn (3-2, 1-1) — 12 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) — 8 points (Last week: 13)

Lane Kiffin wonders 'what if?'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years

Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
Oxford restaurants adjust to inflation, other pressures by raising prices

In response to nationwide increases in food prices due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and spikes in energy costs, Oxford restaurants are adapting to the changing environment by raising menu prices. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for food rose 11.4% from August 2021...
