Broward County, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS

October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police

A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
PLANTATION, FL
eagleeye.news

Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage

Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Virginia men accused of exploiting Parkland gunman’s brother

The two men who offered a home, a job and a life far from South Florida to the brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday, charged with exploiting the young man while pretending to help him. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were released on $50,000 bond each. In a telephone interview after their release, Donovan said he knows ...
PARKLAND, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

When the Cover Up is Worse than the Crime

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. The messiness around public records requests is keeping Traceit in the sand tunnels. Trying to decipher the 5Ws of the requests has The Street Detective in a sand tornado not created by Ian, but by the Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA).
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit

In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Teen Accused of Leading High-Speed Pursuit in Broward County

On Tuesday, a kid was detained and charged with recklessly driving a car at a high rate of speed through the streets of Broward County. Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood’s 4800 block of NW 24th Court that afternoon.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Charged in Deadly Shooting of ‘Liberty City's Matriarch'

Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman who was considered beloved in her Liberty City community. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth "Miss Liz" Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Friday.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Expands Liver & Kidney Transplant Programs, adds Specialists Hannah Kerr, MD, and David Reich, MD

October 5, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital continues to expand its solid organ transplant program and recently appointed Hannah Kerr, MD, as Surgical Director of the Kidney Transplant Program and David J. Reich, MD, FACS, as Surgical Director of the Liver Transplant Program and Chief of the Innovative Technology and Therapeutics Program.
WESTON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Adds Palm Beach Radiology to Launch TGH Imaging on the Florida East Coast

TGH acquired Palm Beach Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient imaging centers to enhance its patient care network. October 3, 2022 – As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities to highly complex medical care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach, Fla. Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the full-service radiology center will be known as TGH Imaging and will bring together essential assets to significantly increase access, maximize efficiency, and continue to provide high-quality images and excellent service to patients and physicians in the area. The same experienced team of radiologists, technologists, and support staff will continue to serve the community.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry

MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
MIAMI, FL

