Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
‘Mental health is not a game’: Suicide at Broward school sparks urgent plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Students and faculty were left shocked after witnessing a student take his own life at Fort Lauderdale High School Thursday and now Broward school district officials are urging parents to keep an eye on their children’s mental health. First responders were dispatched to the...
NBC Miami
Student Death at Broward School Highlights Urgency of Mental Health Support
Fort Lauderdale High School is in mourning after the death of one of its students. According to Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County Public Schools, a senior died by suicide when he jumped from the third floor at about 10 a.m. Thursday. “Our entire school community is feeling the pain...
WSVN-TV
Former BSO captain accused in attempted crime cover-ups, including guns found at Parkland school
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office captain is accused of keeping secrets by downplaying crimes in his district, including an incident involving guns found at a school in Parkland that raised concerns. On June 2, authorities said, two guns were brought onto the campus of Somerset...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS
October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
NBC Miami
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police
A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
eagleeye.news
Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage
Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
Virginia men accused of exploiting Parkland gunman’s brother
The two men who offered a home, a job and a life far from South Florida to the brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday, charged with exploiting the young man while pretending to help him. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were released on $50,000 bond each. In a telephone interview after their release, Donovan said he knows ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thewestsidegazette.com
When the Cover Up is Worse than the Crime
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. The messiness around public records requests is keeping Traceit in the sand tunnels. Trying to decipher the 5Ws of the requests has The Street Detective in a sand tornado not created by Ian, but by the Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA).
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested, Accused of Stalking, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend in Dania Beach
An Inverness man who wouldn’t take no for an answer is behind bars in Broward County for threatening a Dania Beach woman he once dated, court documents show. Shantino Kemp, 38, was arrested Thursday for the alleged harassment that began after the breakup in June of a 10-month relationship.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit
In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Teen Accused of Leading High-Speed Pursuit in Broward County
On Tuesday, a kid was detained and charged with recklessly driving a car at a high rate of speed through the streets of Broward County. Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood’s 4800 block of NW 24th Court that afternoon.
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
Click10.com
Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City
LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives remained on the scene throughout the day as they investigated a man’s murder that happened early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead. Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the...
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Deadly Shooting of ‘Liberty City's Matriarch'
Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman who was considered beloved in her Liberty City community. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth "Miss Liz" Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Friday.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Expands Liver & Kidney Transplant Programs, adds Specialists Hannah Kerr, MD, and David Reich, MD
October 5, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital continues to expand its solid organ transplant program and recently appointed Hannah Kerr, MD, as Surgical Director of the Kidney Transplant Program and David J. Reich, MD, FACS, as Surgical Director of the Liver Transplant Program and Chief of the Innovative Technology and Therapeutics Program.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Adds Palm Beach Radiology to Launch TGH Imaging on the Florida East Coast
TGH acquired Palm Beach Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient imaging centers to enhance its patient care network. October 3, 2022 – As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities to highly complex medical care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach, Fla. Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the full-service radiology center will be known as TGH Imaging and will bring together essential assets to significantly increase access, maximize efficiency, and continue to provide high-quality images and excellent service to patients and physicians in the area. The same experienced team of radiologists, technologists, and support staff will continue to serve the community.
Click10.com
Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry
MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
Click10.com
Owners of farms in Davie, Cooper City need help clearing out debris from Hurricane Ian
COOPER CITY, Fla. – When bands of Hurricane Ian came through and brought tornadoes to part of Broward County, it caused a lot of damage, especially for small farms in the area. A week later, some places are still cleaning up. Mandy Restrepo runs Hidden Gem Stables in Davie...
Comments / 0