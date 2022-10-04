Read full article on original website
kunm.org
Voters will decide whether to fund campus improvements at NM colleges and universities
New Mexico voters will decide in November whether to approve more than $259 million in general obligation bonds. Most would go toward funding improvements at higher education institutions without increasing taxes. There are three bond questions on the ballot. The largest by far allocates nearly $216 million to public and...
kunm.org
Early voting begins in New Mexico next week
Early voting begins next week on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at New Mexico’s county clerk’s offices, and continues for nearly a month. A list of the county clerk’s offices, locations and contact information can be found here. Times may vary for when the offices are open for voting.
kunm.org
State health officials promote Omicron boosters during COVID briefing
State health officials Thursday rolled out a new website for the COVID omicron booster shot and gave an update on other public health risks in the state. The new website, ItsTimeNM.org, lets people schedule a shot and explains why the bivalent omicron booster is different from previous versions of the vaccine.
kunm.org
Stansbury seeks to retain seat in CD1 against Republican challenger and write-in candidate
Early voting begins October 11 and voters will choose who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. In District 1 Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes and independent write-in candidate Victoria Gonzales are running against Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury. Following redistricting last year, CD1, which has been in Democratic...
kunm.org
Study calls for better data on wolf-killed livestock, wolf trapping
A group of wildlife advocates is calling for more transparent and inclusive wolf management after finding data on livestock killed by wolves and wolf trapping to be woefully lacking. The group wrote an article on the matter, published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, co-authored by members of Wolves...
kunm.org
Idaho's failed legal fight against an inmate’s gender affirming surgery nets plaintiffs' attorneys $2.58 million in fees
Adree Edmo became the first incarcerated person to get court-ordered gender confirmation surgery in July 2020. Now, the team of lawyers that fought for her treatment will be granted nearly $2.6 million in attorneys' fees. Back in 2017, Edmo’s attorneys sued the Idaho Department of Correction and its health insurance...
