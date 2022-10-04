ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting begins in New Mexico next week

Early voting begins next week on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at New Mexico’s county clerk’s offices, and continues for nearly a month. A list of the county clerk’s offices, locations and contact information can be found here. Times may vary for when the offices are open for voting.
ELECTIONS
State health officials promote Omicron boosters during COVID briefing

State health officials Thursday rolled out a new website for the COVID omicron booster shot and gave an update on other public health risks in the state. The new website, ItsTimeNM.org, lets people schedule a shot and explains why the bivalent omicron booster is different from previous versions of the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Study calls for better data on wolf-killed livestock, wolf trapping

A group of wildlife advocates is calling for more transparent and inclusive wolf management after finding data on livestock killed by wolves and wolf trapping to be woefully lacking. The group wrote an article on the matter, published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, co-authored by members of Wolves...
IDAHO STATE

