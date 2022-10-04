Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
Kingsport Times-News
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd
BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
Kingsport Times-News
Embrace and celebrate the changing seasons
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
On the trails again – AmeriCorps team works with Norton trails system
NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different. Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
Kingsport Times-News
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut located at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pick up window on Saturday, October 8th starting at 11 am EST, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
Kingsport Times-News
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT — A local church hosted its annual burial service on Saturday to honor and remember people whose bodies were unclaimed. The event started with a procession from Shades of Grace United Methodist Church to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State wins $1.6M federal cybersecurity grant
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day
Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin. The Apple Festival will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://unicoicountyapplefestival.com/.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library
Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library's board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Defending champion ETSU set to host Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH — The East Tennessee State men’s golf team begins the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club. The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, next Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most travelled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Kingsport Times-News
Environmental group criticizes part of Virginia energy plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE — A proposal to set up a package nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next decade is drawing criticism from an environmental activist group. Appalachian Voices — which deals with environmental and economic issues in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina — issued a statement on Wednesday criticizing parts of Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia Bowl between UVA Wise, E&H has NET flavor
EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor. The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred...
Kingsport Times-News
Robert Clark's set design is one of the stars of Bonnie Kate's "Arsenic and Old Lace".
ELIZABETHTON — A lot of people have invested a lot of time and energy into the upcoming production “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which debuts at the Bonnie Kate Theater on Oct. 14. But no one has devoted as much time and hard work to the production as...
Kingsport Times-News
Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will
KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Pres- byterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children’s and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B girls finish fourth at state golf tourney
SEVIERVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett girls and Science Hill boys teams posted fourth-place finishes on Friday, the final day of the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Cookeville’s girls captured the team title with a 14-over 294, 16 shots better than runner-up Ravenwood. Houston was third at...
Comments / 0