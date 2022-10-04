ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd

BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Embrace and celebrate the changing seasons

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

On the trails again – AmeriCorps team works with Norton trails system

NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different. Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location

Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut located at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pick up window on Saturday, October 8th starting at 11 am EST, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members

NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State wins $1.6M federal cybersecurity grant

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day

Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin. The Apple Festival will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://unicoicountyapplefestival.com/.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library

Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library's board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Defending champion ETSU set to host Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH — The East Tennessee State men’s golf team begins the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club. The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Environmental group criticizes part of Virginia energy plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A proposal to set up a package nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next decade is drawing criticism from an environmental activist group. Appalachian Voices — which deals with environmental and economic issues in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina — issued a statement on Wednesday criticizing parts of Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia Bowl between UVA Wise, E&H has NET flavor

EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor. The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred...
EMORY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will

KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Pres- byterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children’s and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B girls finish fourth at state golf tourney

SEVIERVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett girls and Science Hill boys teams posted fourth-place finishes on Friday, the final day of the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Cookeville’s girls captured the team title with a 14-over 294, 16 shots better than runner-up Ravenwood. Houston was third at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

