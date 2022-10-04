Ashley Lynn Walk, age 35, resident of Oakland and wife of Travis Walk, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 30, 2022. Ashley was born May 14, 1987, in Millington, Tennessee, the daughter of Michael Pannell and Rhonda Ball Jordon. She was the owner of a swimming pool company and loved rockhounding, crystal mining, taking trips to the beach, fishing, hunting and off-roading. “Honey”, as Ashley was known by her sons, will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, great-granddaughter and goddaughter.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO