In Good Company • Ep. 4 Summer Celebration @ UT Martin • 07-14-22
Join in on the fun at the Summer Celebration with your host, Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Julia Ewoldt. Summer Celebration was hosted on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, TN at the UT Martin Agricultural Campus.
Daniel Owens
Visitation for the late Daniel Owens will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Monday, October 10th. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 11th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
Ashley Lynn Walk
Ashley Lynn Walk, age 35, resident of Oakland and wife of Travis Walk, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 30, 2022. Ashley was born May 14, 1987, in Millington, Tennessee, the daughter of Michael Pannell and Rhonda Ball Jordon. She was the owner of a swimming pool company and loved rockhounding, crystal mining, taking trips to the beach, fishing, hunting and off-roading. “Honey”, as Ashley was known by her sons, will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, great-granddaughter and goddaughter.
Ep. 3 • The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser • 06-17-22
Join in the fun at The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser with Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Lt. Mark Cancia. The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser was hosted on June 17, 2022 in Jackson, TN.
Maurice Bryant
Visitation for the late will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any further inquires...
Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk returning to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual prayer walk is returning to the Hub City. Wednesday evening, details were revealed at the Old Country Store for the 2nd annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at...
Legrane Poston
Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
Lane Homecoming week continues with crowd-favorite events Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Excitement rises as the annual Homecoming activities for Lane College commence. There are many events left to participate in. The Homecoming parade, the tailgate and the big game are all crowd favorites. Saturday will start off with the parade on Lane Avenue and end at the...
Susan Deborah Yoder
Susan Deborah Yoder, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Yoder was born in Wauwatosa, WI on October 8, 1946, to the late Alfred Dorst...
Jackson church gives back to hurricane victims
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian swept over many parts of Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers. The storm left residents displaced and without resources. After seeing the devastation many people want to know what they can do to help. Terry Hunley is the pastor of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in...
Lane College Class of ’72 gathers to celebrate 50-year reunion
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Homecoming week at Lane College, and the Class of 1972 is celebrating their 50-year anniversary. The event allowed members of the Class of ’72 to reconnect and reminisce about their time at Lane College, with classmates enjoying food and fellowship. Jean Potts talks...
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
Both parties reach agreement to permit Jackson Pride’s drag show, with terms
JACKSON, Tenn. — After several days, Representative Chris Todd, along with local pastors and the City of Jackson, have come to an agreement regarding Jackson Pride Fest and the drag show. The injunction filed by the local group on Tuesday was heard in Madison County Chancery Court by Chancellor...
Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service. For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories. The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building...
City of Milan prepares for annual Fall Fest on Saturday
MILAN, Tenn. — Saturday the City of Milan is hosting their annual Fall Fest. Before this event, Friday the city allowed various businesses and organizations to compete against one another by decorating light poles downtown. Saturday, a winner will be announced along with live music, games, and more. This...
Lane College alumni contribute to care packages for current students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at Lane College, alumni from all over the country came to make gifts for the current students. There were many alumni students, current students, faculty, and members of the community in attendance. This helps students reach their goals by graduating with a Lane education. Some...
Frances Newbern
Funeral service for Frances Newbern, age 79, will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in St. Pauls Church Cemetery in Medon, TN. Mrs. Newbern died Monday, October 3, 2022 at her residence. Visitation for Mrs. Newbern will be Friday, October...
UofM Lambuth faculty celebrate repurposing of Sprague Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth Campus hosted a reopening celebration Wednesday. The celebration was for the reopening of Sprague Hall. Sprague was an old dorm that has been renovated to nursing clinical labs, offices, and study room facilities. Dean Niles Reddick said in a Facebook post...
Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
