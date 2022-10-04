Read full article on original website
Leslee Ann Nelson (nee Pomatto) of South Wilmington 1946 - 2022
Leslee Ann Nelson (nee Pomatto), age 76, of South Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born March 4, 1946 in Joliet, IL, to the late Francis “Bud” Secondo and Cele Lorraine (nee Cinotto) Pomatto. She graduated...
Barbara Stancik of Morris 1932 - 2022
Barbara Stancik, of Morris, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Barbara was born on November 27, 1932, in Crown Point, IN to the late Lester and Dorothy Long. She and her late husband Richard were the owners of several establishments including the Satellite...
Barbara Ann Kuhr nee Witt of Morris 1945 - 2022
Barbara Ann Kuhr nee Witt of Morris, formerly of Chicago and Elmhurst, passed away on September 29, 2022. Dear mom of Kimberly Ann (Geoffrey) White, Christopher (Tonya) Kuhr, Rick (Ramona) Kuhr, and Nick (Lydia) Kuhr; loving grandma of Steph White, Josie White, Rebekah White, Katherine White, Cameron Kuhr, Johnathan (Chloe) White, Anna White, Kaitlyn Kuhr, Mary Ann White, Grandt White, Lydia Kuhr, Kristian White, Jacob Kuhr, Julia White, Salome Kuhr, Liberty Kuhr, Justice Kuhr, Joseph White, Helena Kuhr, Freedom Kuhr, Silas Kuhr, Valor Kuhr; and cherished sister of Jack (Sara) Witt.
Virginia Lyn Hayes 2001 - 2022
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, Virginia Lyn Hayes, loving daughter and sister, unexpectedly passed away at the age of twenty. She was born on October 23, 2001 in Joliet and grew up in Morris. She attended Nettle Creek grade school and Morris Community High School. Virginia thrived at her job at a daycare in Yorkville, caring for children. She found a passion for children there and was working towards a degree at Joliet Junior College. She was exploring a few career options including counseling for children or a social worker.
Donald P. McCormack of Mazon 1945 - 2022
Donald P. McCormack, 77, of Mazon, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Lightways Hospice in Joliet, IL. Born in Morris on August 12, 1945, he was the son of Forrest and Martha (Petry) McCormack. Don was a graduate of Mazon-Verona-Kinsman High School, Class of 1963. He married Janet...
Minooka High School Speech Teacher Receives Edith Harrod Award
Last month, Minooka Community High School teacher and Morris resident Heather Danek was presented the Edith Harrod Award, by the Illinois Communication and Theatre Association. The presentation took place, during the organization’s 93rd annual three-day convention, at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. The Harrod award is considered...
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
Assessment Notices Mailed Out To Grundy County Residents
The Grundy County Board Tax Committee on Tuesday heard an update in regards to the 2022 tax assessment timeline and process review. Supervisor of Assessments Debra Ritke had this update. Tax Committee Chairman Mike Onorato and County Clerk Kay Olson then explain what is next in the process. Your browser...
Annual Take Back The Night Event Wednesday
Sarah Clark with Groundworks talking about what resources they offer the community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That 24-hour HOTLINE number is 815-729 1228. Clark added that Groundwork also provides Emergency Shelter services for men, women, and children. Your browser does not support the audio element. She...
Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 5th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 35-year-old Michael Trigger, of Morris, for domestic battery. He was...
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 24-year-old Spencer Cronk, of Dwight, on a Kankakee County warrant....
Brewer Sentenced To Life in Prison Without Parole in Cullom Christmas Day Triple Murder Case
A Livingston County triple murder case came to a conclusion on Wednesday. Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom was convicted on six counts of First Degree Murder by a Livingston County jury after a trial that started on August 8th and concluded on August 16th. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office...
LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies
A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
Morris Hospital Hosting Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
Morris Hospital will be offering a pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.Morris Hospital is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children ages 6 months through 5 years who are in need of first and second doses on October 12th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the upper level of the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital. Appointments recommended, call 705-3300.
Early Voting Underway in Grundy Co. For November General Election
The Grundy County Elections Committee on Tuesday heard an update about the upcoming November General Election. The update was provided by Grundy County Kay Olson. She said there is a lot of misinformation. Olson also had this information. Your browser does not support the audio element. For more information, visit...
Not Enough Funds to Fix Seneca Roads This Year
There are Seneca streets that need repair, but, because of the July 12, 2021 area storm, the funds needed to fix those streets are not available. More than five inches of rain in just a few hours caused damage to several roads, including the River Road Bridge. Total costs? $300,000 to $350,000. That expenditure means there are not enough funds for any repair work this year.
Grundy County Takes Back The Night To Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence
The annual Take Back the Night event in Grundy County was held on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn on Wednesday. Sarah Dernardo with Guardian Angel Community Services was one of the speakers during the event. Dernardo said people need to understand the lack of resources victims have. Grundy County State’s...
Morris Woman Arrested For DUI Following Accident
One person was arrested after a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle operated by Catherine Sukley, 51, of Morris hit a parked vehicle on East Illinois Avenue. After the incident, Sukley was arrested for DUI...
Residents Encouraged To Fill Out Survey Regarding Potential Building Renovations at Morris High School
Morris High School officials are encouraging residents to fill out a survey in regards to potential building renovations in the future. Here is Morris High School Superintendent Craig Ortiz. He said there will be a variety of questions. Your browser does not support the audio element. Ortiz said the survey...
Morris Lion’s Classic Car Show This Weekend
Morris Lions Club 36th Annual Fall Classic Car Show and Swap Meet is coming up next week and Lion’s Club members Doug Linn and Resa Mai were recently talking about the event, on WCSJ’s People R Talking. Your browser does not support the audio element. Mai said the...
