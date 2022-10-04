There are Seneca streets that need repair, but, because of the July 12, 2021 area storm, the funds needed to fix those streets are not available. More than five inches of rain in just a few hours caused damage to several roads, including the River Road Bridge. Total costs? $300,000 to $350,000. That expenditure means there are not enough funds for any repair work this year.

SENECA, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO