The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin Patch
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive Daughter
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance Faire
my40.tv
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
themaconcountynews.com
Town to look into old AMC as rental housing
During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
avlwatchdog.org
Out-of-State Patients Surge at Asheville Clinic As Nearby States Ban, Restrict Abortions
More than half of the patients seeking abortion care at Asheville’s Planned Parenthood clinic are now coming from out of state, as nearby states move to ban or restrict the procedure in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion, according to Planned Parenthood officials.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
whqr.org
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
Asheville's new breweries elevate city's beer scene
Asheville's beer scene is evolving to new levels, Axios' resident beer geek John Frank found on a recent tour. State of play: A decade ago, I wrote a beer column for the News & Observer about how Wicked Weed Brewing and the arrival of national brewers — Oskar Blues, New Belgium and Sierra Nevada — planted the city firmly on the beer map.
WYFF4.com
Business owners say I-26 headaches lead to drops in potential agritourism
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 130,000 vehicles travel Interstate 26 every day. According to the NCDOT, 74,000 vehicles use the corridor near Interstate 40, while around 56,000 vehicles use the one near U.S. Highway 64. As they continue widening the four-lane highway, some business owners who depend on fall tourism...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
Suspended Furman Professor responds to allegations of white supremacy ties
The professor at an Upstate to University accused of having ties to white supremacist groups has admitted he was the infamous 2017 rally in Virginia.
carolinajournal.com
Time to get rid of the soft-on-crime politicians
I’m less interested in partisan politics than some of my peers, but I’m tired of politicians coddling criminals. Violent crime is up in North Carolina and generally way up in many of America’s urban environments. Violent crime in Asheville is up 31% over five years. Statistics are telling, but behind the numbers are actual dead mothers, sons, and other loved ones wiped out because of rising lawlessness and a gross indifference to human life.
ashevillefm.org
Radio Active Kids October 8! The 2022 Fall Fund Drive show!
It’s that time of year again! This week is the Asheville FM #FallFundDrive, and we’ll have a special Fund Drive show for you! Bob from The Climate Buzz show on AFM will be joining us to help pitch, and if YOU can help keep Radio Active Kids on the air, please donate at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/fundraiser/MTYwNjc1/76790! We’ll be spinning new songs by Sonia De Los Santos, Uncle Devin, Muckemacher, Tallulah’s Daddy, Strawbitty Yops, Yeah Nah & Tinker, plus older tunes by 1TribeCollective, Un Bosque EnCantado, Draco and the Malfoys, Duke Otherwise, Josh and Gab, Lard Dog, & Los Patapelá! 8-10am ET Saturday at ashevillefm.org/show/radio-active-kids or tun.in/pjiei & podcasting at mixcloud.com/Radio_Active_Kids!
my40.tv
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
ashevillefm.org
Asheville FM Live Music Sessions – Descolada
Asheville FM Live Music Sessions – Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. AshevilleFM 103.3, Bhramari Brewing Company and The Getaway River Bar have teamed up to provide you this live performance…. just hit play on the audio track below…. Special thanks to our volunteer audio engineer Dave Baker for the excellent...
nsjonline.com
UNC Asheville students told to ‘sacrifice’ themselves during active shooter training
RALEIGH — Students participating in a recent active shooter training on the UNC Asheville campus were told to “sacrifice” themselves by a university official leading the training. About 50 student employees of UNCA’s Highsmith Student Union were involved in the Sept. 20 training drill, one of which...
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
wspa.com
Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
