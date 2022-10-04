It’s that time of year again! This week is the Asheville FM #FallFundDrive, and we’ll have a special Fund Drive show for you! Bob from The Climate Buzz show on AFM will be joining us to help pitch, and if YOU can help keep Radio Active Kids on the air, please donate at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/fundraiser/MTYwNjc1/76790! We’ll be spinning new songs by Sonia De Los Santos, Uncle Devin, Muckemacher, Tallulah’s Daddy, Strawbitty Yops, Yeah Nah & Tinker, plus older tunes by 1TribeCollective, Un Bosque EnCantado, Draco and the Malfoys, Duke Otherwise, Josh and Gab, Lard Dog, & Los Patapelá! 8-10am ET Saturday at ashevillefm.org/show/radio-active-kids or tun.in/pjiei & podcasting at mixcloud.com/Radio_Active_Kids!

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO