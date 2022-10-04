Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosting Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is hosting its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair tomorrow, October 8, 2022. You can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Gymnasium at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 34 Reservation Road in Reno, NV. Admission is free, but you must...
bouldercityreview.com
Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park
Brinley Reynolds, 5, of Henderson sits patiently as America Camarillo paints butterfly wings on her face during Art in the Park on Saturday. Among those working in the beer booth to help raise funds for Boulder City Hospital on Saturday during Art in the Park were, Sue Manteris, seated, and Cyndy Anderson.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: MacDonald Highlands home offers endless possibilities
Luxury, thy name is MacDonald Highlands, a master-planned masterpiece on 1,320 acres in Henderson that features not one but two 24-hour, guard-gated entries, great schools, shopping, fine dining and golf. This is truly an all-in-one living experience, and it could be your new reality, as a home has become available there, one that’s as spectacular as the community it resides within.
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas
It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
Be My Travel Muse
The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada
Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
UnCommons sneak peek in Southwest Las Vegas
Fine cuisine is coming to a new area in the southwest Las Vegas valley. UnCommons offered up a sneak preview of some of its new restaurants that are set to open up this fall.
2news.com
Fall Colors Along Dog Valley Road From Verdi to Bordertown.
This is Dog Valley Rd. that runs from Bordertown out to Verdi along the back roads behind Peavine Mountain that offer some amazing views and solitude. Thanks for watching!
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
thesilversword.com
Top 6 Places to Visit in Las Vegas
While many know Las Vegas as a party-centric city, I grew up there bereft of any of the activities that are commonly associated with it. I spent a lot of my childhood going to casinos, but for their restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. I recently sat on a slot machine for the first time this past summer after turning 21, which was anticlimactic and unenthusiastic.
New El Pollo Mobile Location Headed to Sunrise Manor
By our count, it’s the sixth location for “the best Mexican-style charbroiled chicken in Las Vegas”
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
pvtimes.com
What to do in Pahrump: Balloons, Bunco, bands and more
Our Lady of the Valley is hosting its Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m., in the parish hall, 781 E. Gamebird Road. Fried and baked fish dinners with fries and coleslaw, fish taco dinner with fries, made-from-scratch clam chowder are on the menu. Coffee, lemonade and water are included. Beer wine, soft drinks and homemade desserts are also available.
Henderson students surprised with free breakfast before school
Each plate was filled with scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, hash browns, fruit and a muffin. The meals were delivered directly to the students before the start of the school day.
LIST: Las Vegas Halloween Happenings in 2022
Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you're not too frightened.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
UNR NevadaNews
Making their MARC: Lauren Carriere
Lauren Carriere is a junior majoring in microbiology and immunology. Carriere is in the first cohort of Maximizing Access to Research Careers (MARC) Nevada students, which aims to increase diversity in the biomedical sciences and supports students in applying to and transitioning into research-focused higher degree programs. As a first-generation student, getting to the University in the first place was a hurdle to overcome.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV
Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
Fox5 KVVU
Salt & Straw to open its first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas ice cream lovers who always make it a point to stop by Salt & Straw while at Downtown Disney will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their cravings. According to Salt & Straw, the ice cream shop will open its first location...
