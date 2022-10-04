ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
