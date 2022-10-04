Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Joe Winkfield
Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
Lane Homecoming week continues with crowd-favorite events Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Excitement rises as the annual Homecoming activities for Lane College commence. There are many events left to participate in. The Homecoming parade, the tailgate and the big game are all crowd favorites. Saturday will start off with the parade on Lane Avenue and end at the...
WBBJ
In Good Company • Ep. 4 Summer Celebration @ UT Martin • 07-14-22
Join in on the fun at the Summer Celebration with your host, Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Julia Ewoldt. Summer Celebration was hosted on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, TN at the UT Martin Agricultural Campus.
WBBJ
Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
WBBJ
Ep. 3 • The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser • 06-17-22
Join in the fun at The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser with Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Lt. Mark Cancia. The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser was hosted on June 17, 2022 in Jackson, TN.
WBBJ
Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
WBBJ
University of Memphis-Lambuth ushers in Fall with annual concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Fall..meaning falling leaves and cooler temperatures and for one local university, it means an annual musical event. The Fall 2022 concert at University of Memphis at Lambuth got underway Thursday evening at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center on campus. Students performed some well-known classics as well as some of their own original songs.
WBBJ
Community joins together in city wide prayer
JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
WBBJ
Lane College Class of ’72 gathers to celebrate 50-year reunion
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Homecoming week at Lane College, and the Class of 1972 is celebrating their 50-year anniversary. The event allowed members of the Class of ’72 to reconnect and reminisce about their time at Lane College, with classmates enjoying food and fellowship. Jean Potts talks...
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
City of Milan prepares for annual Fall Fest on Saturday
MILAN, Tenn. — Saturday the City of Milan is hosting their annual Fall Fest. Before this event, Friday the city allowed various businesses and organizations to compete against one another by decorating light poles downtown. Saturday, a winner will be announced along with live music, games, and more. This...
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
WBBJ
Both parties reach agreement to permit Jackson Pride’s drag show, with terms
JACKSON, Tenn. — After several days, Representative Chris Todd, along with local pastors and the City of Jackson, have come to an agreement regarding Jackson Pride Fest and the drag show. The injunction filed by the local group on Tuesday was heard in Madison County Chancery Court by Chancellor...
WBBJ
2-day event, Fall Plant Sale underway at Jackson’s UT Gardens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Seasons are changing and it’s time to upgrade the garden for the fall. Thursday morning, the University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson began a two-day event titled “Fall in the Garden,” inviting the community to visit the gardens and learn more about planting.
WBBJ
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
WBBJ
Freed-Hardeman gears up for Homecoming 2022
HENDERSON, Tenn. –A West TN university is getting ready for Homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University will celebrate its Homecoming this year from Friday, November 11 through Sunday November 13. The university’s theme this year is “The Story of Us.”. The university has several events planned for the week including,...
WBBJ
Local art gallery celebrates 13 years
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local art event hits Jackson. Art in the Village hosted a meet and greet today, where individuals could purchase art from local artists. The event happened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey Jones Village. The event had a good turnout with many members of the community coming to admire the local artwork.
WBBJ
Lane College alumni contribute to care packages for current students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at Lane College, alumni from all over the country came to make gifts for the current students. There were many alumni students, current students, faculty, and members of the community in attendance. This helps students reach their goals by graduating with a Lane education. Some...
WBBJ
Former Obion Co. booster club treasurer stole over $9k from club, report shows
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Obion County Central Baseball Booster Club Treasurer was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 following an investigation led by the Tennessee Comptoller’s office. Investigators say Allison Baldwin, the former treasurer of Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster...
