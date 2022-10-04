Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
AOL Corp
Target shoppers convinced me to buy this $25 dinnerware set: 'I'm amazed at the quality for the price'
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Do I need more dishes? No. Have I...
I've Tried Lots of Bed Sheets and Never Truly Loved Any of Them — Until Now
I will never go back to cotton after trying these soft and breathable bamboo sheets I value my sleep more than many other things. But I've also struggled for maybe my whole life to get enough quality sleep. While there are plenty of factors that contribute to that, I've recently found myself on a mission to upgrade my bedding to the most comfortable options possible, so there's no way that scratchy sheets or blankets are contributing to my restless nights. And when I tell you I found my...
msn.com
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
Apartment Therapy
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Paper Towel Holder With an Ingenious Feature (and It Has More Than 7,200 5-Star Ratings!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to having a neat, tidy kitchen, there are a few essential organizers and storage solutions you need to have on hand. While dish-drying racks are essential for anyone without a dishwasher and spice racks (whether on the counter, in the cabinet, or on the wall) are ideal for working with a robust seasoning collection, we can all agree that paper towel holders are a must-have item in every single kitchen. There are a few styles to choose from, like space-saving models attached to the wall or hung under your cabinet, but we’ve come across one that has a special, added feature to make it even more functional.
The Prime Early Access Sale Isn't Here Yet, but Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towels Are 49% Off Now
Shoppers call the hotel-style towels “luxurious” and “fluffy” Ahead of Amazon's newly announced upcoming sale, there are steep deals across the site, including one on the best-selling set of luxury bath towels. That's right: The Hammam Linen Four-Piece Cotton Towel Set is a whopping 49 percent off now. If you've yet to hear about Amazon's latest massive sale event, allow us to inform you. The Prime Early Access Sale is a brand new event happening October 11 and 12, and it'll feature huge deals on thousands of products...
Should I Mop My Floors with Laundry Detergent?
What will TikTok come up with next? The newest trend sweeping #CleanTok, the cleaning corner of the social media site, is mopping your floors with laundry detergent. Don’t ask me. I don’t know why, either. Does it clean better? Save money? Let’s watch an example video first, then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Aniston Has a Mirror in Her Shower and It Makes So Much Sense
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
I’m a laundry whizz and there’s an easy way to dry your bedding without the tumble dryer – all you need is coathangers
WE'RE all trying to save money on our energy bills this winter, which means many of us are refusing to use the tumble dryer. While it's easy to find alternative ways to dry your clothes and towels - bedding is a whole other story. Luckily, laundry experts have revealed the...
yankodesign.com
This waffle-textured bathrobe is lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and ridiculously comfortable
Lounging around in your bathrobe sounds great in theory, but is quite the opposite in reality. You’d think a bathrobe would be comfortable to spend your entire day in, but that isn’t quite the case. Terrycloth, the fuzzy fabric used to make towels and bathrobes, has the notorious ability to become bulky when wet and will end up smelling musty or funky after a few hours. Meet the K25 bathrobe, a novel post-bath lounging garment designed to be lightweight, absorbent, quick-drying, and odor-resistant!
thebrag.com
Which ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ 2022 couples are still together?
This year’s season of Farmer Wants a Wife has been a ratings bonanza. The finale nearly pushed The Block out of his firmly cemented top spot with a 35% jump in viewers. It received 1,126,000 watchers compared to the home reno show, which hit 1,354,000. So, it should come...
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
This Woman Re-Creates Recipes People Have Left On Their Gravestones, And It’s Helping Others Find Comfort In Death
"I'm personally very afraid of my own mortality. I think the gravestone recipes kind of lend itself to talking about really hard topics in an easier way."
TechRadar
Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review
A do-it-all duvet, the Simba 3-in-1 Duvet comprises two super-soft hypoallergenic duvets with different tog ratings, which popper together to form one super duvet for when it gets cold. The design is thoughtful and effective, and the sleep feel is lightweight yet cosy. A great choice for all sleepers, whether you run hot or feel the cold.
thebrag.com
Someone genuinely grated cheese over the crowd at a U.S. festival
A lot of strange sights occur at a festival, but someone acting like a waiter and grating cheese over the crowd has to be right up there. The ludicrous incident occurred at Desert Daze in California last week during Viagra Boys’ set. As the Swedish punks energetically performed onstage, one fan near the front of the crowd was spotted grating cheese over other people’s heads. Seriously.
These Are the Best Mattresses to Buy on Amazon, Based on Customer Reviews
Sleep is a crucial factor not only to our overall health but to our overall well-being too — everything from the amount of sleep you’re getting, to how you’re actually sleeping during the night, matters. Having your sleep interrupted consistently or getting a poor quality of sleep from night to night could lead to a range of issues, from waking up exhausted or in pain the next day, to more serious conditions such as a weakened immune system or even diabetes. That’s where a good mattress comes in. Your mattress plays a major role in how you sleep: it needs to...
topdogtips.com
How to Wash a Dog Bed (That’s too Big for the Washing Machine)
Og beds can be a pain to keep clean. Your dog's hair and dander will cling to his bedding, and dirt and debris from his coat and paws will cover the bed in no time. That's why every owner needs to know how to wash a dog bed, even if it's too large to fit in the washing machine.
PETS・
getnews.info
New Massage Gun Competitor Enters the Scene in NZ
A NZ massage gun company Musclegun has entered the scene with a direct to consumer online pricing model. Their new massage gun features a sleek aluminum design that is built to last. Aluminum casing insulates the sound making it quieter than other models. Plastic vs Metal Massage Guns. A metal...
8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine
While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
Comments / 0