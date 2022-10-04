Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
KWO Hosts First Annual Thrive and Shine Whole Health & Wellness Expo
(October 6, 2022) — On Saturday, October 9, 2022, the Killingworth Women’s Organization will host its first annual Thrive and Shine Whole Health and Wellness Expo from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Parmelee Farm. The co-chairmen of the event are Janet Colandrea and Rachel Harrington Colandrea; I was able to sit down with them to discuss the KWO’s vision for the day.
HVFC Fire Auxiliary Installs Officers and Plans Fundraisers
(October 5, 2022) — Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary members recently installed new officers for the 2022-2023 year. Officers are as follows: Paula Perras, President; Elaine Jackson, Vice-President; Carolyn Schuler, Secretary; and Mary Nork, Treasurer. Following the installation, Auxiliary members held their regular business meeting. This included discussing plans...
Letter to the Editor: Senior Flu Shot Clinic A Success!
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received October 5, 2022. On Wednesday October 5, 2022, a Senior Flu Clinic was held at the former Haddam...
Election 2022/Christine Cohen (D) Candidate for State Senate
I’m Christine Cohen representing the 12th Senate District currently comprised of Branford, Madison, Guilford, Killingworth, Durham and North Branford and after redistricting, also parts of Middlefield and East Haven. I live in Guilford with my husband Rob, our three teenage children and our dog, Abby. In 2003, we started Cohen’s Bagel Company. Prior to being elected to the state senate, I served on Guilford’s Board of Education.
Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice
Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
Election 2022/Chris Turkington (R) Candidate for State Representative
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
