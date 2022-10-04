ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Four plead guilty in financial aid fraud case involving sham university in Columbus

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWljQ_0iM0pMFz00
Four individuals pleaded guilty recently to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Four individuals pleaded guilty recently to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.

According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Ala.; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.

Comments / 2

Related
WTVM

Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, DeAndre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by Vehicle...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On Sept. 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle is light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma. On Oct....
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
Palmetto, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Palmetto, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WRBL News 3

Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
AMERICUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Thomas
WRBL News 3

Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died

UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Financial Aid
WRBL News 3

MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspect in burglary on Greenville St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary on Greenville Street. Authorities say on Oct. 7, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 516 Greenville Street concerning a burglary at the residence. According to the police department, an unknown heavyset woman with blonde hair...
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft

LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
LAGRANGE, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Bloods Gang Member Travis Mcfarland Found Guilty Of February 2019 Murder Of James “Jake” Ponder, Sentenced To Serve Life Followed By 75 Years

On October 1, 2022, after a weeklong trial, a Troup County jury found Travis McFarland, a/k/a: “Slime Hext,” now 21 years old, of LaGrange, guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony, and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. On October 5, 2022, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Markette Baker sentenced McFarland to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years in prison.
LAGRANGE, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
245
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy