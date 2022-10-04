Read full article on original website
Five foods that help you sleep
Constantly exhausted? Try these five foods that help you sleep better
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
How much water do you really need to drink?
Hydration is the key to a happy and healthy life, but how much water do you really need to drink?
Small acts of kindness can change a life
I regularly hear people complain that today we live in a society that is rude, indifferent to the needs of others, and self-centered. To prove their point, they cite people interrupting someone else who is speaking, drivers that cut in front of others, youth unwilling to step off the sidewalk to let elderly people pass by, shoppers leaving their shopping cart in the middle of the parking lot instead of returning it, throwing their garbage out...
getnews.info
Roseland Spinal reveals secrets to treating pain, preventing back surgery, and improving the overall quality of life.
Roseland Spinal rehabilitation center specializes in advanced technology and non-surgical treatments to boost optimal health and wellness. At a time when people barely have time to spare for personal care due to the weight of responsibilities, their health and wellness continue to suffer. This neglect leads to back pain, sciatica, joint pain, scoliosis, weight issues, inflammation, headaches, migraines, and more. Left untreated, these ailments become lifelong struggles that cause immense pain and discomfort and can even prevent people from functioning optimally in their day-to-day life. In some cases, invasive treatment solutions like surgery have been required to remedy these conditions.
getnews.info
Lisa Thorne’s New Book and Course Are Helping People Beat IBS Through a Holistic Approach
MICHIGAN – Many people in the medical and online communities believe that irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a lifelong condition without a cure. As a result, those who suffer from IBS are often prescribed medications that merely keep symptoms at bay rather than providing a lasting solution. Lisa Thorne, Holistic Coach, however, is living proof that it is possible to heal from IBS. Now, she is sharing her methods through her new book, Finding Freedom from IBS: A Holistic Approach, and her Freedom from IBS online course.
getnews.info
Dr. Neeraj Goel Employs a Robotic Surgery System for Greater Accuracy and Less Expensive Treatment
Dr. Neeraj Goel is an internationally recognized expert in robotic surgery, focusing on pancreas and colorectal surgery at Delhi’s cancer foundation and research center. Dr. Neeraj Goel introduces robotic-assisted surgery for fast and safe surgical procedures. Dr. Neeraj Goel is a well-known surgeon at the center of stomach cancer treatment in Delhi. He has performed many successful surgeries, including surgical treatments for colon, rectal, and pancreatic cancers. His expertise is minimally invasive surgery techniques and laparoscopic GI surgical procedures. In addition, he has trained in advanced laparoscopic techniques and is a master of robotic surgery, which helps improve patients’ survival rates.
getnews.info
Ancient Traditional Medicine helps 2000 People Overcome Obesity and Overweight Naturally – Vedicshala
Over 2000 people overcame obesity and overweight concerns with an Ancient Traditional Medicine (Ayurveda) says Vd. Paramjit Kaur (35 Years of Expertise) on Vedicshala. Vaidya. Paramjit Kaur Sodhi Patankar, a leading General Physician, Obesity Consultant, and Yoga therapist, has developed a natural cure for obesity. The Ayurvedic Weight Loss Program is a proven ayurvedic treatment for obesity aimed at helping people manage their obesity and overweight issues naturally.
TODAY.com
Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits
Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
getnews.info
Virtual Nurse Rx Introduces Medical Coder & Biller Services For Mental Health Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a leading provider of medical coding and billing services for mental health professionals. Our certified medical coders and billers can help you improve your billing accuracy and get paid faster. Contact us today to learn more about our services. Virtual Nurse Rx, the leading provider of...
Eating Late in the Day Makes You Feel More Hungry, Burn Fewer Calories and Store More Fat, Study Suggests
Eating later in the day will make you hungrier, a new study suggests. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital found that participants who ate meals later in the day were hungrier, burned calories slower, and stored more fat, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell Metabolism. "In...
womenfitness.net
Yogi Carrie Owerko: PLAY Your Way to Fitness
Share more about the significance of the interdisciplinary approach that weaves movement and exercises science principles. I am, by nature, a synthesizer and am interested in the connections between things. Having always been fascinated by the science of human movement, I decided to let myself explore the questions I had by looking outside of the system as opposed to seeking answers from an authority figure from within the tradition. And I like to practice and teach in a way that encourages curiosity and inquiry rather than dogma or orthodoxy.
