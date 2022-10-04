Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor fallen firefighters
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Sunday in a move pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service is held in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
NBC 29 News
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. An infection prevention specialist with Sentara says it’s important to get your flu shot because they are not yet sure how bad the flu season this year will be.
NBC 29 News
Grants helping economic growth and development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
NBC 29 News
Chocolate Anniversary
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. he UVA Latino Health Initiative believes that a continual and united effort to provide health services...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Kids Grief Camp
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Saturday, October 8, Gearhearts Fine Chocolates held its annual open house. Latinx Health Access. Updated:...
Comments / 0