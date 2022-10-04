Read full article on original website
Related
Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town
A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate
At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured billions into installing a vast network of charging stations. Unfortunately, many electric utilities have remained steadfast in unfairly cornering this market and using their monopolistic control over electricity to box out competitors.
NBC 29 News
Trees planted at Spotswood Elementary as part of project to offset heat islands
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood Elementary School held its Fall Festival on Saturday. During the event, kids got to help plant trees as part of an environmental project. The school is partnering with Bridgewater College and Harrisonburg Public Works to plant 100 trees outside the school. The trees were purchased...
NBC 29 News
CCS pushes back harder against Youngkin model policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin to drop his 2022 Model Policies for the treatment of transgender students. The district says its current existing guidelines are rooted in research to provide the best environment for all students. Lisa Larson-Torres is the Charlottesville School...
Comments / 0