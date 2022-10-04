ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

peakofohio.com

Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash

Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash

An injury accident occurred this past Wednesday evening in the area of State Route 309 and Township Road 225 in Goshen Township. According to information released late Thursday from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Duffy of rural Kenton was traveling Northbound on 225 and failed to stop for the stop sign at State Route 309.
KENTON, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight transports two after ATV crash

ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
ANSONIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
countynewsonline.org

UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff Investigates Homicide

– On October 6, 2022 at approximately 7:30PM the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County, Ohio. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene. An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man dies from gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered an unidentified man dead on scene with a gunshot wound at a home of the 4000 block of Beechbank Rd. A suspect was […]
WHITEHALL, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY

(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
MONROEVILLE, IN

