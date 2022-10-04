Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning. Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
peakofohio.com
Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash
An injury accident occurred this past Wednesday evening in the area of State Route 309 and Township Road 225 in Goshen Township. According to information released late Thursday from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Duffy of rural Kenton was traveling Northbound on 225 and failed to stop for the stop sign at State Route 309.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after ATV crash
ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
Medical helicopter called to reported ATV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to an accident in Darke County Friday morning. A crash involving a ATV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville St. Marys Road, between Versailles and Ansonia, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicate that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
countynewsonline.org
UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff Investigates Homicide
– On October 6, 2022 at approximately 7:30PM the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County, Ohio. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene. An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whitehall man dies from gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered an unidentified man dead on scene with a gunshot wound at a home of the 4000 block of Beechbank Rd. A suspect was […]
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
UPDATE: Man killed in Darke County shooting identified
LIBERTY TWP. — A man dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Darke County Thursday night. Crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. of someone shot at a residence in the 5000 block of Smith Road, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. When crews arrived...
Multiple cars stolen, damaged during early-morning break-in at Moraine dealership
MORAINE — Two cars were stolen and others were damaged during a break-in at a Moraine used car dealership discovered Friday morning, according to the business owner and initial reports. >>PHOTOS: Cars stolen, damaged after break-in at car dealership in Moraine. Police were called to the Pinnacle Road Automotive...
No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
‘I just couldn’t believe it;’ Wife of fatal hit and run crash victim speaks out
DAYTON — It has been more than two months since a man died in a hit and run accident in Northwest Dayton. The family of Malik Mize continues to hold out hope that police arrest whoever hit him. Mize lost his life when he hit was hit by a...
Comments / 0