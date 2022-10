San Clemente Emphasizes E-Bike Safety Requirements for All Riders on Beach Trails. October 5, 2022…San Clemente, California… As electric bikes (e-bikes) have become more popular, cities across the region, including San Clemente, are working to address safety concerns associated with e-bikes. E-bikes are faster and heavier than traditional bicycles, increasing the risk of more severe injuries than traditional bicycle injuries.

