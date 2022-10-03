Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces children's theater productions
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced productions in its Children's Theater and Bridge Theater series, as well as productions that will be in the EQT Children's Theater Festival in the spring. The Children's Theater Series will be kicking off Saturday, Jan. 14 with a production of "Llama Llama – Live!"...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Autumn's greatest show, fall foliage, on its way
Pumpkin spice and the scent of bonfire hangs in the air, but the landscape isn’t yet dressed in the deep reds and burnt oranges of fall, which began Sept. 22. “I think you’re going to start seeing changes soon,” said Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist for the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry. “You can always notice a little bit of the early changes in key species. A lot of those understory trees will start to change first. That indicates the season is underway.”
Pennsylvania Almanac
USC approves strategic plan for fire department
The Upper St. Clair Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a strategic plan for the township’s volunteer fire department at its Oct. 3 meeting. The strategic planning process commenced in October 2020 when the leadership of the volunteer fire department and township agreed that an outside assessment to provide recommendations and guidance for improvements along with new initiatives would be helpful in charting a sustainable path forward for the organization.
Comments / 0