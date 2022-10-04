ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Police: Group charged with riot in Stamford fight

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Several people have been charged with riot and assault charges in Stamford.

Police were alerted to large groups of at least 30 people fighting near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets last Wednesday. When police arrived, the group was already gone.

They say video shows the fighting along with spectators encouraging the violence.

Police say anyone seen encouraging the behavior or taking video of the incident without doing anything to stop it, also is facing riot charges.

"By filming it, you're also adding to the hysteria, and you can see in the video, them egging it on and filming it. But when you film, you're also filming a crime. So, we have a right to take that phone and seize it as evidence," said Stamford police Captain Diedrich Hohn.

Police say they have not heard from any victims or witnesses.

They say the people who have been charged so far are between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford police.

