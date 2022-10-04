Big Brands Are Returning to Olympia Weekend

Olympia Weekend has long been a preferred destination for companies looking to showcase their products to a sea of fitness enthusiasts. Widely considered the most prestigious event in the world of fitness, one of the highlights each year is seeing the industry’s most influential brands on full display at the Olympia World Fitness Expo, held as a centerpiece of the overall Olympia experience.

In recent years, as the world dealt with the challenges of a global pandemic, some of the fitness industry’s most respected brands were absent from the Olympia Expo. Companies were forced to adjust to an array of new economic realities.

As the 2022 event approaches, organizers are excited about a surge in ticket sales, hotel bookings, and the return of several high-profile sponsor brands.

Olympia President Dan Solomon tells Muscle & Fitness, “Brands like MuscleTech, BSN, ALLMAX, BPI, Reign Energy and others will all be back at the expo this year. We have so much respect for these companies and we’re excited to welcome them back. This is a win for the fans as well as a strong indication that the fitness industry is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Stuart Dansby, manager of Athletes and Partnerships at BSN explains, “The Olympia is the heart of our sport and it’s where everyone comes together to celebrate muscle and strength. As we continue to produce the highest quality products, it’s vital for BSN to be a part of the Olympia family, while supporting the fitness community and our sport.”

The Olympia has also announced a major deal with FitBurn, positioning the company as a new presenting sponsor of the event. Solomon adds, “It’s always been our goal to venture into new categories of commerce and innovation. FitBurn is an exciting new company, creators of the world’s first burn-to-earn fitness lifestyle application. You’ll be hearing a lot about FitBurn in the weeks and months ahead.”

The 2-day Olympia Expo will take place at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center. Make your plans to be in Las Vegas December 15-18th as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, brought to you by FitBurn and by Wings of Strength. Visit MrOlympia.com for all the details.