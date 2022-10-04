Read full article on original website
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Johnson City Press
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
Johnson City Press
Northeast wins $1.6 million federal cybersecurity grant
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Northeast State the $1.6 million Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in Computer Information Technology programs, according to a news release from the school.
Johnson City Press
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
The Campaign for ETSU exceeds fundraising goal by $43 million
The Campaign for ETSU has raised over $163 million, East Tennessee State University officials announced Friday night. During its annual Distinguished President’s Trust (DPT) dinner Friday, ETSU leaders provided an update on The Campaign for ETSU.
Johnson City Press
On the trails again – AmeriCorps team works with Norton trails system
NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different. Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
Johnson City Press
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE – Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their local communities in a variety of ways.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Apple Festival
The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival saw a successful final day on Saturday. Over 100,000 people and 350 vendors came to downtown Erwin for the county’s biggest annual festival.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day
Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin.
Johnson City Press
Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library
Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
Johnson City Press
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill, Greeneville, C-D favored in district tourneys
It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week. Teams face elimination battles Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Environmental group criticizes part of Virginia energy plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE - A proposal to set up a package nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next decade is drawing criticism from an environmental activist group. Appalachian Voices - which deals with environmental and economic issues in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina – issued a statement Wednesday criticizing parts of Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan.
Johnson City Press
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
Johnson City Press
Getting Around: TDOT construction projects in Northeast Tennessee
To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee. For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme...
Johnson City Press
Not a groundbreaking but a celebration: State, Lee County officials commemorate progress on Giles Hollow water project
ROSE HILL – Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and county Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Johnson City Press
ETSU hosting Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night returns Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus. Current ETSU students and area high school seniors are invited to attend...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Colossians: New Life,” from Colossians 3:1-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc. First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Reis,...
