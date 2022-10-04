ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast wins $1.6 million federal cybersecurity grant

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Northeast State the $1.6 million Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in Computer Information Technology programs, according to a news release from the school.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location

Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Johnson City, TN
Government
Johnson City, TN
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tri-cities, WA
Government
Tri-cities, WA
Business
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

On the trails again – AmeriCorps team works with Norton trails system

NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different. Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
NORTON, VA
Johnson City Press

Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members

NICKELSVILLE – Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their local communities in a variety of ways.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Apple Festival

The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival saw a successful final day on Saturday. Over 100,000 people and 350 vendors came to downtown Erwin for the county’s biggest annual festival.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Party#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Tri Cities
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day

Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library

Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Johnson City Press

Environmental group criticizes part of Virginia energy plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE - A proposal to set up a package nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next decade is drawing criticism from an environmental activist group. Appalachian Voices - which deals with environmental and economic issues in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina – issued a statement Wednesday criticizing parts of Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan.
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Getting Around: TDOT construction projects in Northeast Tennessee

To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee. For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Not a groundbreaking but a celebration: State, Lee County officials commemorate progress on Giles Hollow water project

ROSE HILL – Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and county Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU hosting Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night returns Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus. Current ETSU students and area high school seniors are invited to attend...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Colossians: New Life,” from Colossians 3:1-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc. First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Reis,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy