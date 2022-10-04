Read full article on original website
Related
Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals his plans for a Netflix story about his secret upbringing
An Australian man who claims he is the lovechild of Charles and Camilla says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing. Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by 'leading' documentary makers in the UK and US about his claims - which he says come from years of research.
These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London
Credit: Honours of Scotland replicas by kim traynor; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles. The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.
crimereads.com
A Mystery Author's Inspirational Place: Aix-en-Provence
When we moved to Aix-en-Provence in 1997 it was a sleepy provincial town. You could park your car on the Cours Mirabeau, which at that time still had some mom-and-pop shops. Nowadays, only international chain stores can afford the rent on one of France’s most beloved main streets, and the obligatory underground parking garages can be full by noon. Peter Mayle’s A Year in Provence was only eight years old (I devoured it on the plane moving here), and Occitane didn’t yet have a shop on the rue Espariat, nor in airports around the world or in downtown Dubai and Tokyo and Helsinki.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration
Congratulations are in order for Savannah Sellers and Alex Yaraghi!. When Sellers and her new investment analyst husband began planning their Italian nuptials, they both agreed it had to be an epic celebration. "We were like, 'Let's go big,'" Sellers tells PEOPLE exclusively. And that's exactly what they did. On...
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million
A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
Inside Chatsworth House, England's answer to the Palace of Versailles (and it stood in as Mr Darcy's mansion in the hit film Pride And Prejudice)
The notice reads: ‘Please do not kiss’. It’s a polite reminder not to snog the handsome face in front of me. I’m in the gift shop at Chatsworth and, alas, this is merely a bust of the actor Matthew Macfadyen, aka Mr Darcy: plaster, not flesh and blood.
The jet that could get you from London to New York in 80 minutes
A nuclear-powered high speed plane could be heading to the market, which would allow passengers to fly from London to New York in 80 minutes.The “Hyper Sting” is a new aircraft design by Oscar Viñals, a Spanish industrial and concept designer, which would fly at three times the speed of sound. The striking name is inspired by the jet’s pointed design.Viñals said: “The fuselage would have the shape of a ‘big sting’ with a very sharp ‘nose’, that would have the function to control the front airflow (pressure/speed), in order to redistribute it over the central part and over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com
A Historic London Villa That Looks Straight out of ‘Mary Poppins’
Price: £10.95 million (US$12.8 million) This neoclassical villa on Regent’s Park that notable London architect John Nash built and made his personal offices in the mid-1800s is now a lavish private residence wrapped in large gardens. The 1820s house was built by Nash as part of his master...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Peek Inside a 15th-Century Normandy Manor Brought Back to Vibrant Life
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Buying a chateau in France requires an immense amount of patience. First, to close the deal—because there is almost always a complicated backstory....
This $5.3 Million English Country Estate Comes With a 13th-Century Castle
The royal family once called this country estate home; now you can too. Located near the rural village in Northamptonshire, England is Barnwell Manor, one of Britain’s most architecturally and historically significant properties. The Manor sits on 27 sprawling acres, but it’s not only the stately house that impresses. The ancient grounds also comprise the ruins of a Grade I-listed castle and extensive gardens and parkland. Dating back to the late 16th century, the Manor was the former residence of the late Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Now, the 30,000-square-foot abode and its subsequent 13-century castle are ripe for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Van Cleef & Arpels Makes London Debut at Design Museum
LONDON — Van Cleef & Arpels is back in London this fall with an exhibition aimed at demystifying its jewelry designs, heritage and craftsmanship skills, and speaking to a broader audience. “The Art of Movement, Van Cleef & Arpels,” is on now at the Design Museum, and runs until Oct. 20. Some 100 creations designed by Van Cleef & Arpels are on show, as well as numerous archive documents. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 This is the first time the jeweler is...
How the young home-schooled princess learnt to sweep, scrub and polish furniture
Formal education – or the lack of it – was a notable aspect of Princess Elizabeth’s early life.The future Queen never enrolled at school.Instead she was taught at home by tutors – a decision taken by her father, then the Duke of York, and approved by George V and the Baldwin Cabinet.In the first half of the 20th century, a home-based education for upper-class girls was the norm rather than exceptional.At first, Elizabeth had lessons in a boudoir, off the main drawing room of her parents’ London home at 145 Piccadilly, under the supervision of her Scottish governess, Marion “Crawfie”...
Radiant in white! Queen Letizia of Spain is elegant in a monochrome gown as she visits Royal Academy of Engineering in Madrid
Queen Letizia of Spain was radiant in a striking black and white gown as she visited the Royal Academy of Engineering in Madrid tonight. The Spanish royal, 49, was effortlessly elegant in the monochrome midi dress as she arrived at the organisation this evening, which featured a black floral design across the bodice.
In the Shadow of May 1968, French Film Industry Stands at Crossroads With Box Office in Crisis
Grappling with free-falling theatrical admissions and misplaced blame by exhibitors on so-called “auteur” movies, the leading lights of the French film industry sounded the alarm about the state of the country’s cinema sector during a dramatic and emotional conference. The jam-packed event on Thursday, called Appel aux Etats Generaux (Call for General Assemblies), was organized by some of France’s most established producers including Saïd Ben Saïd, Judith Lou Levy and Philippe Carcassone, who work frequently with directors Paul Verhoven, Mati Diop and Florian Zeller, respectively. The conference was held at the Institut du Monde Arabe, a cultural venue headed...
hypebeast.com
Emma Talbot Set to Unveil '21st Century Herbal' at Frieze London 2022
“I see this work as really urgent and contemporary, and the subject something that we really need to concentrate on.”. Frieze London 2022 is right around the corner and there are a number of unique installations that will go on view, including a large herbal-inspired artwork by British artist, Emma Talbot.
inspiredbythis.com
Elegant English Countryside Wedding Editorial
This venue is picture perfect and truly takes our breath away! It has the perfect balance of classic vintage with a modern white and green color scheme. Just wait until you see the phenomenal flower arch! This wedding editorial is everything we could ever dream of for the perfect elegant English countryside wedding. It screams romance and subtleness. We think you’ll love it just as much as we do!
Slipped Disc
Peter Gelb gets renamed
It has been requested that the boss of the Metropolitan Opera is to be known henceforth as the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Ms Shrem, a Florentine, made her fortune selling Gucci in the US. From her cv: ‘During the 1960s through the early 1970s, she had her own company...
The Mona Lisa is voted the greatest artwork of all time: Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece tops poll of British art lovers, followed by Van Gogh's Sunflowers and the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo
The Mona Lisa has been voted the greatest artwork of all time while the work of two British artists made it into art lovers' top five works, a poll has revealed. The survey found that the majority of Brits still consider the classics to be the greatest works of art, and that two thirds consider themselves 'art lovers'.
Comments / 0