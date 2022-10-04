ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How is inflation impacting this hunting season?

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Inflation has been causing supply chain issues for some time, but how will it affect this hunting season?. Gun shops locally and across PA are struggling to maintain some products favored by hunters. Officials at one Johnstown gun store say they are struggling to keep...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Harvest season is here...but farm workers are in short supply

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s harvest season, but farms still can’t produce workers. “It’s very simple: We need workers,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding told CBS 21 News. “This is the number one issue on farmers’ and agribusinesses’ minds.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Eleven people charged for animal abuse at PA turkey farms

PA (WOLF) — Eleven people are facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to State Police, the defendants kicked, stomped on, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Spring Township, PA
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund

Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Charges against 19 people, 13 businesses in car title washing scheme

PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there are more than 5,000 abandoned underground mines across the state. The department says the abandoned mines harm the health of people, wildlife, and the economy. Highly acidic water containing heavy metals, known as acid mine drainage,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Mike Trout
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How you can help victims of Hurricane Ian

PA (WOLF) — The American Red Cross is working to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many communities are unrecognizable after the storm and volunteers from all 50 states are helping those affected and will be helping them recover for weeks and months to come. “People’s lives were turned...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PA Dept. of Education rolls out 'PA FAFSA GO!'

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced its "PA FASFA GO" Initiative. It's a way to remind students to fill out their financial aid forms for the coming year. The program is a cross-collaborative campaign to bring together professionals who are supporting high school seniors and postsecondary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mastriano 'appalled' by visitation policy at Wilkes-Barre VA Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Senator Doug Mastriano released a statement today regarding the "appalling" lockdown policies at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. This comes just one day after Pennsylvania State Treasurer and army veteran Stacy Garrity wrote a letter to the Biden Administration demanding immediate change to the current conditions.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Students learning STEM with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Today the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins played their preseason opener against the Hershey Bears. For today’s game they invited special guests from all over Northeast Pennsylvania and NY to participate in interactive learning activities throughout the game. More than 2,000 students participated in the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
