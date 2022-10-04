Read full article on original website
How is inflation impacting this hunting season?
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Inflation has been causing supply chain issues for some time, but how will it affect this hunting season?. Gun shops locally and across PA are struggling to maintain some products favored by hunters. Officials at one Johnstown gun store say they are struggling to keep...
Harvest season is here...but farm workers are in short supply
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s harvest season, but farms still can’t produce workers. “It’s very simple: We need workers,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding told CBS 21 News. “This is the number one issue on farmers’ and agribusinesses’ minds.”
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
Eleven people charged for animal abuse at PA turkey farms
PA (WOLF) — Eleven people are facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to State Police, the defendants kicked, stomped on, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The...
Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund
Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
19 people and 13 businesses charged with involvement in a vehicle title washing ring in PA
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 19 people in Pennsylvania are facing charges for their involvement in a vehicle title washing scheme. The suspects are accused of buying and selling totaled and stolen cars that were not properly inspected. The attorney general’s office and the Lackawanna county DA worked the 2...
Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there are more than 5,000 abandoned underground mines across the state. The department says the abandoned mines harm the health of people, wildlife, and the economy. Highly acidic water containing heavy metals, known as acid mine drainage,...
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
Mastriano drops first major ad buy with just five weeks until Election Day
Harrisburg, PA — Five weeks from today, Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls to elect the next governor. Today, Republican Candidate Doug Mastriano released a million dollar ad campaign touting his leadership. “For 30 years, I wore the uniform of the United States Army,” said Mastriano during the...
How you can help victims of Hurricane Ian
PA (WOLF) — The American Red Cross is working to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many communities are unrecognizable after the storm and volunteers from all 50 states are helping those affected and will be helping them recover for weeks and months to come. “People’s lives were turned...
Treasurer Garrity calls on Biden to make swift change to current VAMC COVID-19 policies
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Treasurer and army veteran Stacy Garrity wrote a letter to the Biden Administration demanding immediate change to the current conditions at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and to end the strict COVID-19 policies that are still in effect due to the national guidelines.
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
PA Dept. of Education rolls out 'PA FAFSA GO!'
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced its "PA FASFA GO" Initiative. It's a way to remind students to fill out their financial aid forms for the coming year. The program is a cross-collaborative campaign to bring together professionals who are supporting high school seniors and postsecondary...
Mastriano 'appalled' by visitation policy at Wilkes-Barre VA Center
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Senator Doug Mastriano released a statement today regarding the "appalling" lockdown policies at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. This comes just one day after Pennsylvania State Treasurer and army veteran Stacy Garrity wrote a letter to the Biden Administration demanding immediate change to the current conditions.
Students learning STEM with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Today the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins played their preseason opener against the Hershey Bears. For today’s game they invited special guests from all over Northeast Pennsylvania and NY to participate in interactive learning activities throughout the game. More than 2,000 students participated in the...
Police: Teen arrested after holding girlfriend hostage, threatening her life
LOYALSOCK TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A teen was arrested late last week after allegedly locking his girlfriend in a bathroom and threatening to kill her. According to State Police, troopers were called to the 100 block of South Lycoming Mall Road around 9 PM last Thursday for a reported domestic situation in Loyalsock Township.
