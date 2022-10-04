ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TheDailyBeast

Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep

A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. Separately, six more buses from Texas carrying migrants reportedly arrived at New York’s Port Authority on Saturday, Fox News reported.NBC shared video of...
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: DeSantis used former spy to recruit 48 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Texas to fly to Martha's Vineyard: Migrants say mysterious blonde woman who went by 'Perla' invited them on flights

A former spy with the US Army’s counterintelligence unit has been revealed as the person behind the plot to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Perla Huerta served as a medic in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been identified as the woman who executed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' plan.
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal asylum plan will only make the border crisis worse

Embarrassed by images of illegal border crossers overwhelming the social safety nets of major Democratic cities — Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., among others — President Joe Biden is implementing a major change to the nation’s asylum process that his administration claims will help fix the crisis. Unfortunately, Biden’s new asylum officer rule will only make the situation worse.
