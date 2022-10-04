Read full article on original website
Related
Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep
A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. Separately, six more buses from Texas carrying migrants reportedly arrived at New York’s Port Authority on Saturday, Fox News reported.NBC shared video of...
DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed criticism of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, claiming his political opponents have ignored similar initiatives from the White House. DeSantis spoke at an event in Florida Tuesday during which he took questions from the press. DeSantis was asked by a reporter to...
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Woman Who Lured Migrants Onto Martha's Vineyard Flights Identified
The former Army combat medic never disclosed she was working for Florida's government, one migrant said.
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
50 migrants arrive at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence, 6 more buses to NYC
Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Six more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border. The six buses were from El Paso, Port Authority officials told Fox News.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More migrants sent by Texas governor arrive at vice president's house in Washington
A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the US Naval Observatory -- home to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence -- as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign to provide what he's described as relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.
Obama, Martha's Vineyard celebs silent on opening up island homes to illegal immigrants
Former President Barack Obama and several other high-profile Democrats who own homes on Martha’s Vineyard have remained silent on whether they will open up their homes to provide comfort to any illegal immigrants sent to the island by Republican governors. Representatives for the former president did not respond to...
A Year After Being Chased By Border Patrol, Haitian Migrants Are Still Traumatized
Haitians at the southern border were tortured last year, according to a report that urges the U.S. immigration system to confront its “systemic anti-Black racism."
Texas Republican who represents border communities issues warning on migrant surge: 'There's no end in sight'
AUSTIN, Texas – Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents a district in Texas that spans more than 800 miles along the border, warned that the surge of migrants crossing into the US illegally won't stop until Congress takes action. "Today it's Del Rio and Eagle Pass and El...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square. President Joe Biden has not...
REVEALED: DeSantis used former spy to recruit 48 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Texas to fly to Martha's Vineyard: Migrants say mysterious blonde woman who went by 'Perla' invited them on flights
A former spy with the US Army’s counterintelligence unit has been revealed as the person behind the plot to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Perla Huerta served as a medic in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been identified as the woman who executed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' plan.
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal asylum plan will only make the border crisis worse
Embarrassed by images of illegal border crossers overwhelming the social safety nets of major Democratic cities — Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., among others — President Joe Biden is implementing a major change to the nation’s asylum process that his administration claims will help fix the crisis. Unfortunately, Biden’s new asylum officer rule will only make the situation worse.
Comments / 0