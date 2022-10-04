Read full article on original website
Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and...
After Killings, Violence, Bureau Of Prisons Will Move D.C. Men From Louisiana Prison
After two men from D.C. were killed within the span of three weeks at a federal prison in Louisiana, the Bureau of Prisons is moving some people from D.C. out of the facility. The deaths and resulting transfers highlight long-standing concerns about the safety of men from D.C. in the federal prison system.
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
‘I’m Done’: Judge Gets Fed Up with ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Waukesha Parade Massacre Suspect Who Wants to Represent Himself
Darrell Brooks, the man charged with fatally ramming an SUV through a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade, engaged in verbal circles with a judge on Tuesday while asserting he wished to represent himself in court. To determine if she should allow the request, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow questioned Brooks on...
Mississippi man convicted of murder and previously sentenced to death will now be paroled
Those convicted of murder are not eligible for parole in Mississippi, but court rulings paved the way for a man previously sentenced to death to receive parole and be scheduled for release. Frederick Bell had been serving a sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for the May 1991...
Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
Citing ‘Threats and Harassment,’ Feds Want Name of FBI Agent Who Signed ‘Revised’ Mar-a-Lago Inventory Kept Secret
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a three-page motion to keep secret the name of an FBI supervisor who signed an affidavit connected to a so-called “Revised Detailed Property Inventory” of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As of the time of this report,...
Not Guilty, Sentenced to Life: Attorney for ‘Waverly Two’ submits petition for clemency to White House
The attorney for Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, two men sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of a Waverly police officer despite being acquitted by a federal jury, filed a petition for commutation of sentence in the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Maryland, Virginia MS-13 gang heads convicted in massive murder, drug, extortion and racketeering conspiracy
Three MS-13 gang leaders were convicted of racketeering, murder, extortion, and federal drug charges after a three week trial in Maryland, the DEA announced on Monday.
Rudy Giuliani Is Facing Immediate Arrest After Judge Rules He Must Pay Ex-Wife In Divorce Settlement
This article was originally posted on 08/07/22 titled: A Major Bombshell About Rudy Giuliani’s Divorce Was Just Filed In Court—And Now He Could Face ‘Immediate Arrest’. Rudy Giuliani‘s ex-wife just filed a lawsuit last week. In it, Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor of New York City has still not paid her the $260,000 that he owes her from their divorce. The Republican politician, 78, is being sued, People Magazine reports, for failure to pay out the agreed terms of their divorce settlement.
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
Controversial ‘The Purge’ law could be ditched amid furious backlash when freed inmates go on to kill, expert says
A CONTROVERSIAL law to free thousands of suspects could be ditched amid a furious backlash when freed inmates inevitably go on to kill, an expert says. Illinois' SAFE-T Act has been likened to The Purge movies amid fears violent criminals will be unleashed to cause mayhem. From January 1, 2023,...
Hundreds of prison and jail deaths go uncounted by the federal government, report finds
The Justice Department is failing to adequately and efficiently collect data about deaths in state prisons and local jails, with at least 990 incidents going uncounted by the federal government in fiscal year 2021 alone, according to a newly released bipartisan Senate report. The report's findings were the focus of...
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
Jan. 6 suspects in a D.C. jail think Guantanamo would be better. I’ve got news for them.
When I saw that 34 Jan. 6 defendants signed a handwritten letter asking to be transferred from a Washington, D.C., jail to the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, I raised an eyebrow like everyone else. The letter was submitted in court Friday and started trending on Twitter on Monday.
‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins
The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
Violent crime plummets in city where Democratic mayor refused to defund the police: Wilmington was once dubbed 'Murder Town USA' but has now seen 44% reduction in homicides since 2021
The city once dubbed 'Murdertown USA' has posted major decreases in homicide and violent crime numbers this year as its Democratic mayor went on record refusing to defund the police. The latest crime statistics to come out of Wilmington, Delaware showed a 44 per cent decrease in murders in 2022...
