ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#D C Jail#Defendants#Corrections Officers#Detainees#The D C Jail#Doc
WTOP

Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
shefinds

Rudy Giuliani Is Facing Immediate Arrest After Judge Rules He Must Pay Ex-Wife In Divorce Settlement

This article was originally posted on 08/07/22 titled: A Major Bombshell About Rudy Giuliani’s Divorce Was Just Filed In Court—And Now He Could Face ‘Immediate Arrest’. Rudy Giuliani‘s ex-wife just filed a lawsuit last week. In it, Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor of New York City has still not paid her the $260,000 that he owes her from their divorce. The Republican politician, 78, is being sued, People Magazine reports, for failure to pay out the agreed terms of their divorce settlement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins

The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Violent crime plummets in city where Democratic mayor refused to defund the police: Wilmington was once dubbed 'Murder Town USA' but has now seen 44% reduction in homicides since 2021

The city once dubbed 'Murdertown USA' has posted major decreases in homicide and violent crime numbers this year as its Democratic mayor went on record refusing to defund the police. The latest crime statistics to come out of Wilmington, Delaware showed a 44 per cent decrease in murders in 2022...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy