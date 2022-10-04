Electric scooters brands Bird and Veo have taken to Providence streets, expanding the number of vehicles available. Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that Veo and Bird would bring scooters to Providence in July as part of the city’s Shared Micromobility Program. Elorza also said that the electric bike and scooter rental company Spin, which has been the only provider operating in Providence for over a year, would increase its vehicle fleet.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO