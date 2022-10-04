ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Brown Daily Herald

Electric scooter companies Bird and Veo arrive in Providence

Electric scooters brands Bird and Veo have taken to Providence streets, expanding the number of vehicles available. Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that Veo and Bird would bring scooters to Providence in July as part of the city’s Shared Micromobility Program. Elorza also said that the electric bike and scooter rental company Spin, which has been the only provider operating in Providence for over a year, would increase its vehicle fleet.
Brown Daily Herald

Brown to hold bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics on campus

The University is preparing to host six clinics with bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines on campus over the course of this month, according to Vanessa Britto MSc’96, associate vice president for health and wellness. The clinics will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Health and Wellness...
