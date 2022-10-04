Read full article on original website
Football loses 40th Governor’s Cup in blowout to University of Rhode Island
The Bears (1-2, 0-1 Ivy League) fell to the University of Rhode Island (3-2, 0-1 Colonial Athletic Association) in the 40th Governor’s Cup by a final score of 38-10 on Saturday evening in Kingston, marking their second consecutive loss this season. Bruno now stands at 19-21 in all-time Governor’s...
‘Parity and balance’: Faculty, admins make changes to Academic Priorities Committee
A motion to increase the number of faculty members sitting on the Academic Priorities Committee from six to eight passed with a 95% majority at the first faculty meeting of the semester Tuesday. The motion will be effective starting July 1, 2023. The APC oversees academic programs at the University...
Electric scooter companies Bird and Veo arrive in Providence
Electric scooters brands Bird and Veo have taken to Providence streets, expanding the number of vehicles available. Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that Veo and Bird would bring scooters to Providence in July as part of the city’s Shared Micromobility Program. Elorza also said that the electric bike and scooter rental company Spin, which has been the only provider operating in Providence for over a year, would increase its vehicle fleet.
Brown to hold bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics on campus
The University is preparing to host six clinics with bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines on campus over the course of this month, according to Vanessa Britto MSc’96, associate vice president for health and wellness. The clinics will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Health and Wellness...
RI protestors demand expanded homeless shelter capacity at march Monday
Roughly 50 protestors called on Gov. Daniel McKee and Secretary of Housing Josh Saal ’09 to declare a state of emergency and increase housing units for homeless Rhode Islanders at a march from Burnside Park to the Rhode Island State House Monday morning. According to an announcement of the...
