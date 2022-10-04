Read full article on original website
rinewstoday.com
Miles apart on Homeless issue. Protest – and Celebration of Housing – both TODAY, 10am
As a “celebration” is taking place at 10am at Crossroads, over the $5 million more dollars invested into the homeless cause, a protest will be starting just a short distance away to demand more be done and a state of emergency declared on the homeless issue. Governor McKee...
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills
Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
Child Tax Credit: Rhode Island Is Sending You $250 Per Child
Some residents of Rhode Island will be getting payments from the state government in the form of Child Tax Rebates that pay families up to of $250 per child for up to three children. SNAP for Seniors:...
ABC6.com
Bank Rhode Island to build headquarters on I-195 land in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bank Rhode Island announced Wednesday that they will build their new headquarters on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence. The bank explained that the new six-story 240,000 square foot building that will house their headquarters will be built on Parcels 8 and 8A of the development district.
rhodycigar.com
Narragansett Ordinance leads to rental rate jump
The Narragansett Town Council’s three-student ordinance is under fire from community members once again with the implementation of a rental registration form for student renters. On Sept. 20 at the bi-weekly town council meeting, students and full-time residents raised concerns about the new policy, calling it “discriminatory” and “an...
Rhode Island Governor Debate: Tuesday on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com
With the election just a few weeks away, candidates will square off in a 12 News debate to help you make an informed decision.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
GoLocalProv
Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Alleges Illegal Foreclosures in RI
A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a third-party mortgage servicer acted illegally when it foreclosed on multiple properties in Rhode Island. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of 11 plaintiffs who owned homes across the state, claims that defendant Caliber Home Loans “failed to obtain a third party servicing license” and was not permitted by law to “act on behalf of Defendant U.S. Bank in order to notice, publish, and invoke the statutory power of sale” on the plaintiff’s properties.
iheart.com
Gov McKee Offers Support For Woonsocket Mayor In Battle With City Council
A Woonsocket City Council hearing as to whether the mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt should be removed for office will continue tonight. After several hours, the council adjourned after hearing the initial testimony provided by City Councilor Denise Sierra. Her formal complaint against the mayor which alleges that the mayor is...
momcollective.com
Foster Care: An Interview with The Village RI
Have you ever thought about foster care? Have you wondered what it’s like, or if you might make a good foster parent for a child in need?. There are over 1,100 licensed foster families in Rhode Island caring for over 1,200 children in our state’s foster care system. These ordinary families fulfill an extraordinary need, acting as anchors of compassion and support for our state’s most vulnerable children. Kelley Fluette has been a foster parent for 18 years. She is also the biological mom of four, the adoptive mom of two, and currently co-leads training sessions for prospective foster families. In 2016 she became one of the founders of ‘The Village;’ RI’s only foster support organization that is both founded and governed by foster and adoptive families. She talked to us about her own experience as a foster parent, fostering in RI, and how the wider community plays an important role in supporting foster families.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
GoLocalProv
Turks Head Owner Calls 195 Commission’s Actions a “Detrimental Effect on Downtown”
The owners of the Turks Head Building in downtown Providence are criticizing the decision of the 195 Commission to award two high-value parcels to a Boston developer and BankRI. The 195 Commission's decision provides a series of economic incentives for BankRI — a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., located in...
Scrubs Magazine
Providence Hospital System Reverses Aggressive Collections Tactic. Refunds 700 Patients.
One of the largest non-profit hospitals in the U.S. has been caught using aggressive debt collection tactics to get money from patients who never should’ve been charged for healthcare services. Providence Hospital System has now agreed to refund some 700 low-income patients who were charged for care that should’ve been free.
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project
Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently completed the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project in Westerly, connecting Route 78 and Route 1. Work included replacing the structurally deficient bridge with corrosion resistant fiber reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This method allowed RIDOT to complete work in three months, cutting the timeframe drivers […] The post Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
Brown Daily Herald
Brown to hold bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics on campus
The University is preparing to host six clinics with bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines on campus over the course of this month, according to Vanessa Britto MSc’96, associate vice president for health and wellness. The clinics will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Health and Wellness...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week
WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
