Have you ever thought about foster care? Have you wondered what it’s like, or if you might make a good foster parent for a child in need?. There are over 1,100 licensed foster families in Rhode Island caring for over 1,200 children in our state’s foster care system. These ordinary families fulfill an extraordinary need, acting as anchors of compassion and support for our state’s most vulnerable children. Kelley Fluette has been a foster parent for 18 years. She is also the biological mom of four, the adoptive mom of two, and currently co-leads training sessions for prospective foster families. In 2016 she became one of the founders of ‘The Village;’ RI’s only foster support organization that is both founded and governed by foster and adoptive families. She talked to us about her own experience as a foster parent, fostering in RI, and how the wider community plays an important role in supporting foster families.

