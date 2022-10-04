ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills

Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Bank Rhode Island to build headquarters on I-195 land in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bank Rhode Island announced Wednesday that they will build their new headquarters on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence. The bank explained that the new six-story 240,000 square foot building that will house their headquarters will be built on Parcels 8 and 8A of the development district.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rhodycigar.com

Narragansett Ordinance leads to rental rate jump

The Narragansett Town Council’s three-student ordinance is under fire from community members once again with the implementation of a rental registration form for student renters. On Sept. 20 at the bi-weekly town council meeting, students and full-time residents raised concerns about the new policy, calling it “discriminatory” and “an...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Daniel Mckee
WSBS

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Alleges Illegal Foreclosures in RI

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a third-party mortgage servicer acted illegally when it foreclosed on multiple properties in Rhode Island. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of 11 plaintiffs who owned homes across the state, claims that defendant Caliber Home Loans “failed to obtain a third party servicing license” and was not permitted by law to “act on behalf of Defendant U.S. Bank in order to notice, publish, and invoke the statutory power of sale” on the plaintiff’s properties.
REAL ESTATE
iheart.com

Gov McKee Offers Support For Woonsocket Mayor In Battle With City Council

A Woonsocket City Council hearing as to whether the mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt should be removed for office will continue tonight. After several hours, the council adjourned after hearing the initial testimony provided by City Councilor Denise Sierra. Her formal complaint against the mayor which alleges that the mayor is...
WOONSOCKET, RI
momcollective.com

Foster Care: An Interview with The Village RI

Have you ever thought about foster care? Have you wondered what it’s like, or if you might make a good foster parent for a child in need?. There are over 1,100 licensed foster families in Rhode Island caring for over 1,200 children in our state’s foster care system. These ordinary families fulfill an extraordinary need, acting as anchors of compassion and support for our state’s most vulnerable children. Kelley Fluette has been a foster parent for 18 years. She is also the biological mom of four, the adoptive mom of two, and currently co-leads training sessions for prospective foster families. In 2016 she became one of the founders of ‘The Village;’ RI’s only foster support organization that is both founded and governed by foster and adoptive families. She talked to us about her own experience as a foster parent, fostering in RI, and how the wider community plays an important role in supporting foster families.
HOMELESS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
HOUSE RENT
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently completed the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project in Westerly, connecting Route 78 and Route 1. Work included replacing the structurally deficient bridge with corrosion resistant fiber reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This method allowed RIDOT to complete work in three months, cutting the timeframe drivers […] The post Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WESTERLY, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Brown to hold bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics on campus

The University is preparing to host six clinics with bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines on campus over the course of this month, according to Vanessa Britto MSc’96, associate vice president for health and wellness. The clinics will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Health and Wellness...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week

WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
WARWICK, RI

