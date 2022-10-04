Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, one of seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot, announced he would resign from the Senate to serve as president of the University of Florida. The University of Florida, which is based in Gainesville, announced him as the sole finalist for its position as president. “It’s the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state — and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption,” he said. “The caliber of teaching and research...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO