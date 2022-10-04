Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber shares heartbreaking statement as he cancels world tour
Justin Bieber has shared a heartbreaking statement after he made the difficult decision to cancel his world tour. The 'Baby' singer, 28, explained that he is currently suffering from 'exhaustion' and is taking a step back from the limelight to focus on his health. Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay...
Coldplay Postpones Shows as Chris Martin Recovers from Lung Infection: 'Please Accept Our Apologies'
"We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon," Coldplay said in a statement Coldplay has been forced to postpone their upcoming Brazil shows after revealing frontman Chris Martin is battling a "serious lung infection." On Tuesday, the British group released a statement to fans on their official site as well as on Twitter. "With deep regret we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," they stated. "Due...
BBC
Coldplay postpone Brazil shows over Chris Martin illness
Coldplay say they are "extremely sorry" to have to postpone upcoming shows in Brazil, after frontman Chris Martin contracted a serious lung infection. The British band announced on Tuesday that the concerts, due to take place this month, will be held in early 2023. Coldplay was due to play eight...
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
msn.com
Kate Walsh Spills Plan to Marry Andrew Nixon: 'I Just Outed Our Engagement'
Kate Walsh isn't keeping her engagement a secret — anymore. In an Instagram Live on Wednesday night, the Grey's Anatomy actress, 54, accidentally shared she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. During the social media chat with her fellow Private Practice alum Amy Brenneman, Walsh introduced Nixon by saying, "Here comes...
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Watch Shane Hawkins steal the show again by smashing two Foo Fighters songs at his dad Taylor's LA tribute show
At the tribute concert held for his father Taylor Hawkins earlier this week, Shane perfectly smashed out two Foo Fighters songs in his honour
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’
Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
msn.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers October 3 – 7
It’s up, up and away in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful from Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7. First, Ridge takes flight to make an impassioned plea to Taylor in Aspen. Then, Brooke follows suit to make an impassioned plea of her own. (Man, that’s a lotta jets and a lotta impassioned pleas!) If you’ll be so kind as to please bring your seatbacks and trays to their upright and locked position, we’ll come through the cabin serving more of exactly what you want: spoilers!
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
msn.com
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Still Live In Separate Homes
Now that Kravis is officially married and the couple continue their glorious PDA-spree, you’d probably think they’ve bought a colossal new mansion where they smooch all day long in the same house with their awesome blended family. But it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t officially cohabitating yet. The Poosh founder recently revealed that she and her husband are keeping separate homes to maintain the status quo in their big families and to put their kids first.
Stereogum
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
msn.com
Prince Harry launches legal action against UK media group
Britain's Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles. The others taking part in the legal action are actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John's husband David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence, the domestic PA news agency said in a report.
msn.com
Royal News Roundup: King Charles Gets to Work, Prince William & Kate Wear Coordinating Outfits & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace released a photo of the new British monarch, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (Queen consort), posing next to Prince William and Kate Middleton. This week, Princess Catherine...
