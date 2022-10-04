ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay Postpones Shows as Chris Martin Recovers from Lung Infection: 'Please Accept Our Apologies'

"We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon," Coldplay said in a statement Coldplay has been forced to postpone their upcoming Brazil shows after revealing frontman Chris Martin is battling a "serious lung infection." On Tuesday, the British group released a statement to fans on their official site as well as on Twitter. "With deep regret we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," they stated. "Due...
BBC

Coldplay postpone Brazil shows over Chris Martin illness

Coldplay say they are "extremely sorry" to have to postpone upcoming shows in Brazil, after frontman Chris Martin contracted a serious lung infection. The British band announced on Tuesday that the concerts, due to take place this month, will be held in early 2023. Coldplay was due to play eight...
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Kate Walsh Spills Plan to Marry Andrew Nixon: 'I Just Outed Our Engagement'

Kate Walsh isn't keeping her engagement a secret — anymore. In an Instagram Live on Wednesday night, the Grey's Anatomy actress, 54, accidentally shared she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. During the social media chat with her fellow Private Practice alum Amy Brenneman, Walsh introduced Nixon by saying, "Here comes...
The Independent

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
Variety

U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’

U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
msn.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers October 3 – 7

It’s up, up and away in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful from Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7. First, Ridge takes flight to make an impassioned plea to Taylor in Aspen. Then, Brooke follows suit to make an impassioned plea of her own. (Man, that’s a lotta jets and a lotta impassioned pleas!) If you’ll be so kind as to please bring your seatbacks and trays to their upright and locked position, we’ll come through the cabin serving more of exactly what you want: spoilers!
msn.com

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Still Live In Separate Homes

Now that Kravis is officially married and the couple continue their glorious PDA-spree, you’d probably think they’ve bought a colossal new mansion where they smooch all day long in the same house with their awesome blended family. But it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t officially cohabitating yet. The Poosh founder recently revealed that she and her husband are keeping separate homes to maintain the status quo in their big families and to put their kids first.
Stereogum

BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
msn.com

Prince Harry launches legal action against UK media group

Britain's Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles. The others taking part in the legal action are actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John's husband David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence, the domestic PA news agency said in a report.
