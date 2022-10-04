It’s up, up and away in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful from Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7. First, Ridge takes flight to make an impassioned plea to Taylor in Aspen. Then, Brooke follows suit to make an impassioned plea of her own. (Man, that’s a lotta jets and a lotta impassioned pleas!) If you’ll be so kind as to please bring your seatbacks and trays to their upright and locked position, we’ll come through the cabin serving more of exactly what you want: spoilers!

