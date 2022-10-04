Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, according to a new book
Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum during their courtship. Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. A source told Low that Harry was "freaking out" about the...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. Article continues below advertisement. The two could have been talking...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles Just Announced New Royal Titles On Social Media—Except For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Family
As promised, King Charles III has officially revealed what the new titles of some of the members of the royal family will be now that the official period of mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle on September 8th aged 96, is over.
U.K.・
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
Oprah shuts down conversation with Gale King regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Newsweek is reporting that Oprah Winfrey shut down a conversation with her good friend Gayle King and left her hanging when the former talk show queen was pressed for details related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Oprah did a prime-time interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly after Mexit that stunned the world and continues to have people talking.
Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior
Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says
Body language experts analyzed Meghan Markle's attempts to make eye contact with Kate Middleton during a walkabout at Windsor Castle following death of Queen Elizabeth.
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
Queen Elizabeth scolded Meghan Markle during a tasting for her wedding, according to a new book
Katie Nicholl wrote about Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's relationship in her upcoming book. In "The New Royals," she said the Queen scolded Meghan during a tasting for her wedding. The Queen was also "surprised" by Meghan's wedding dress, according to an excerpt from the book.
Grazia
Refusing To Shake Meghan Markle’s Hand Is Embarrassing – And Not For The Duchess Of Sussex
Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry outside Windsor Castle this weekend to greet and gather flowers from members of the public paying tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday. Having stepped down as a senior royal in March 2020, The Duchess of Sussex didn’t have to be there. But she came anyway—holding Harry’s hand, hugging anyone who needed comfort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast
Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
Comments / 0