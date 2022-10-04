Read full article on original website
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Have A Wickedly Fun Time At El Paso’s 2022 Halloween Monster Bash
Enjoy a wickedly good time at the 2022 Halloween Monster Bash that will indeed cast a fun spell on revelers in October. The countdown to Halloween is officially on and if you love some good ol' spooky fun, then get ready to dress up and get down at the upcoming Halloween Monster Bash filled with plenty of frightful fun.
UTEP Dinner Theatre Adds More Rocky Horror Shows Due to High Demand
If you were bummed that you wouldn't be able to make it to the UTEP Dinner Theatre presentations of "The Rocky Horror Show", well, get your toast ready because more shows have been added!. Due to a high demand, and due to the fact that their shows are 96% sold...
2 New Cookie Plug Locations Are Coming To West & East El Paso
El Paso LOVES cookies. If it's any evidence by our local places like Bella Cora Bakery, or Insomnia Cookies... it's pretty clear that El Paso has a sweet tooth. We love whenever a new spot opens; whether it's local or a chain (like Tiff's Treats or Baked Bear). El Paso...
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
Spooky Texas Locations You Remember Seeing On Ghost Adventures
El Paso certainly remembers seeing the Ghost Adventures tv show come to the De Soto Hotel & Concordia Cemetery. But they've been to other haunting places in Texas. We've seen all the locations the GAC has been to in New Mexico. Now here are all the episodes that show the Ghost Adventures visiting Texas, in chronological order:
8 Texas Bucket List Destinations That Deserve More Love
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before; we've shown what the top 10 destinations are according to the amount of views the videos get on YouTube & the top 5 El Paso locations. This one's different: these are ones that don't have many views on YouTube & in my...
WinterFest Fun & Parade Returns To Downtown El Paso In November
WinterFest returns for 2022 with all the fun and festivities of the holiday season. Çome November, downtown El Paso will be popping nightly during WinterFest, with plenty to do, see, eat and shop in celebration of the holidays. WinterFest returns this season with holiday cheer featuring ice-skating on the...
Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall
El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
Go on a Spooky Drive-Thru of Concordia Cemetery on the Night Before Halloween
Devil's Night. The night before Halloween. Those who believe in the paranormal consider it one of the spookiest nights of the year because it's believed the veil between our world and the spirit world is thinned, and the spirits come out to roam among the living. And you can’t find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
El Paso’s Michael Myers is Back And He’s On The Hunt For A Job
Spooky season is upon us and nothing screams spooky more than seeing Michael Myers across town. Yea. You read the right. Michael Myers is back in El Paso and this time he’s looking to snag a job at some of El Paso’s most iconic businesses. “Michael Myers is...
Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening
Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
El Paso’s Own, Khalid, Announces He’s Going on Tour With Ed Sheeran
El Paso’s very own Khalid is celebrating a new milestone in his music career! The locations singer is going on tour. “So excited to join my bro Ed Sheeran on tour! This will be my first time performing on a stadium run, and I’m extremely happy to be doing it with @teddysphotos,” read a caption on a post shared to Khalid’s Instagram page.
Ghost Tours, Ride & Treat + More: October El Paso Streetcar Events
A combination of free rides and various monthly programming has people riding the El Paso Streetcar. In October you can hop onboard and celebrate spooky season with a one-of-a-kind ghost tour, read and ride and trick or treat, listen to and discover local musicians, and celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
It’s Back! Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck Rolling Into El Paso For One Day Only
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to El Paso this month with purrfect treats and pretty-in-pink merchandise for fans of all ages. But it's only going to be in town for a single Saturday in October, so save the event date shared below. Hello Kitty, Goodbye Paycheck. Hello...
10 Popular El Paso Taco Hot Spots To Visit On National Taco Day
Happy National Taco Day, El Paso! Let's look at the most popular tacos hot spots around town. El Paso is not only the best place for Mexican cuisine but also the best place to score some of the most delicious tacos; on this side of the Rio Grande. It's National...
When the El Paso Rain Pours It Creates Terrible Road Conditions
El Paso being a desert city means some El Pasoans praise when we expect a little rain. But even then, sometimes a little rain can really do some damage. It's sad because not a lot of people get excited about the rain like some of us do. Instead of being...
