Read full article on original website
Related
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses
El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to
Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
When the El Paso Rain Pours It Creates Terrible Road Conditions
El Paso being a desert city means some El Pasoans praise when we expect a little rain. But even then, sometimes a little rain can really do some damage. It's sad because not a lot of people get excited about the rain like some of us do. Instead of being...
There’s Nothing Like A Beautiful Rainbow After An El Paso Storm
El Paso sunsets are in fact, a work of art. They’re beautiful and sometimes they make the sky look like it’s on fire, and they can also make for a great postcard if postcards are still a thing. However, an El Paso rainbow after a rainstorm just might...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
2 New Cookie Plug Locations Are Coming To West & East El Paso
El Paso LOVES cookies. If it's any evidence by our local places like Bella Cora Bakery, or Insomnia Cookies... it's pretty clear that El Paso has a sweet tooth. We love whenever a new spot opens; whether it's local or a chain (like Tiff's Treats or Baked Bear). El Paso...
Places Outside of Texas Closer To El Paso Than Places In Texas
El Paso is located on the western edge of Texas. pretty far away from the rest of Texas. El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, the only major city in Texas in the mountain time zone and is nowhere near the rest of Texas. If you head east...
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
Go on a Spooky Drive-Thru of Concordia Cemetery on the Night Before Halloween
Devil's Night. The night before Halloween. Those who believe in the paranormal consider it one of the spookiest nights of the year because it's believed the veil between our world and the spirit world is thinned, and the spirits come out to roam among the living. And you can’t find...
8 Texas Bucket List Destinations That Deserve More Love
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before; we've shown what the top 10 destinations are according to the amount of views the videos get on YouTube & the top 5 El Paso locations. This one's different: these are ones that don't have many views on YouTube & in my...
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium
Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
El Paso City Paying $4 Million Seems Like a Lot for Migrant Expenses
This money is going towards things like snacks, charter buses, hotel rooms, and food. But how much is too much?. A new article by Border Report details how migrant relate expenses will cost the city of El Paso upwards of four-million Dollars. Last week, El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser told...
Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall
El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso Ranks as Some of the Best Rated Whataburger’s in Texas
I don't know the answer; and I don't think I need to know it! I love Whataburger. And if you're looking for a great Whataburger experience in Texas, then you are better off coming to El Paso. Why El Paso? Well, because El Paso was ranked as having the best...
Horizon City Residents Are Concerned About Loose Nails On Their Driveways
Question: What’s worse than waking up for work, leaving the house and realizing that your gas tank is empty?. Many Horizon area residents woke up to that unsuspecting surprise this morning but more surprising was realizing that those flat tires may have been intentional. My sister and I live...
DERAILED: Locomotive Give Up 4 Goals and Lose to Switchbacks FC
El Paso Locomotive FC fell to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night by the score of 4-1 at Southwest University Park. El Paso fell completely apart in the second half allowing three second half goals that not only gave the Locos a loss, but also put them on the outside looking in as far as the USL Championship playoffs go.
It’s Back! Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck Rolling Into El Paso For One Day Only
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to El Paso this month with purrfect treats and pretty-in-pink merchandise for fans of all ages. But it's only going to be in town for a single Saturday in October, so save the event date shared below. Hello Kitty, Goodbye Paycheck. Hello...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0