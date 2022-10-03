ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to

Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Sundown, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
600 ESPN El Paso

Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding

You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Mountain Standard Time#Americans#The U S Senate
600 ESPN El Paso

Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall

El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy